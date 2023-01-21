Shami, Hardik sizzle as India skittle out New Zealand for 108 in 2nd ODI in Raipur

Pacers Mohammed Shami (3/18) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) came up with excellent bowling performances as India bundled out New Zealand for 108 in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. Bowling first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue bowlers never allowed the Kiwis batters to settle in, cleaning them up in 34.3 overs.

India’s pacers were sensational at the start, reducing New Zealand to 15/5 inside 11 overs. Shami knocked over Finn Allen (0) in the first over. After beginning with three outswingers, he came up with a straight delivery, which the Kiwi opener defended. The fifth ball swung back in and crashed into the stumps via the pads as Allen attempted to smack the delivery across the line.

Mohammed Siraj took out Henry Nicholls (two) with a probing delivery around the middle and off. The Kiwi left-hander hung his bat out but only managed a nick as the ball nipped away. Daryl Mitchell (one) tried to counter the movement by coming down the track a little but only ended up chipping a return catch to Shami off the toe end.

BCCI @BCCI



is on a roll here in Raipur!



Watch how he dismissed Daryl Mitchell



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N…



#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia Caught & bowled! @MdShami11 is on a roll here in Raipur!Watch how he dismissed Daryl MitchellFollow the match Caught & bowled! 👌@MdShami11 is on a roll here in Raipur! 👏 👏Watch how he dismissed Daryl Mitchell 🔽Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/iKk04Ma746

Hardik then pulled off a brilliant one-handed return catch to send Devon Conway (seven) on his way as the left-hander attempted to punch a pitched up delivery with a straight bat. Shardul Thakur joined the fun with a wicket maiden as Kiwi skipper Tom Latham (one) pushed at a wide delivery outside off and was caught at slip.

Glenn Phillips and last-match hero Michael Bracewell added 41 for the sixth wicket to raise New Zealand’s hopes of a fightback. Bracewell took on Shami in the 19th over and smacked him for consecutive boundaries. However, the Indian pacer had sweet revenge as Bracewell (22) feathered a well-directed bouncer to the keeper, attempting a hook.

Sundar joins the fun as New Zealand continue to crumble

Mitchell Santner and Phillips then added a defiant 47 for the seventh wicket to take New Zealand past the 100-run mark. However, the fightback was short-lived once again. Hardik floated a slow delivery outside off and Santner (27) looked to go for a drive. He was beaten by a lack of pace and dragged the ball back onto the stumps.

Phillips perished next for a patient 36 off 52 balls. His eyes lit up upon seeing a long hop from Washington Sundar. However, the batter only managed to drag a pull straight into the hands of deep midwicket. It was almost an action replay as Lockie Ferguson (one) perished to Sundar in the off-spinner’s next over.

BCCI @BCCI



Talk about a stunning grab!



took a BEAUT of a catch on his own bowling



#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛!Talk about a stunning grab! @hardikpandya7 took a BEAUT of a catch on his own bowling 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛! 😎Talk about a stunning grab! 🙌 🙌@hardikpandya7 took a BEAUT of a catch on his own bowling 🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/saJB6FcurA

New Zealand’s disappointing innings came to a close when Blair Tickner (two) was trapped lbw by left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes