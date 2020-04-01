Shane Warne picks Sourav Ganguly as captain of greatest Indian Test XI he played against

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the captain of a star-studded Indian Test XI, which according to him was the greatest Indian team he played against.

Interacting with his fans through Instagram Live, Warne also gave reasons for choosing each player for a particular spot. He stated that choosing the captain was tough, considering the team chosen also boasted the likes of 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin.

However, Warne's selection of Navjot Singh Sidhu at the top of the order with Virender Sehwag posed more questions than answers. Sidhu's flamboyant stroke-play surpassed any player on a given day but both openers displaying equal attacking shots could easily backfire considering the nature of Test matches. Sidhu played 52 Test matches, scoring 3202 runs at a healthy average of 42.13.

Warne solidified the middle-order by bringing in Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mohammad Azharuddin. With Ganguly, Kapil and Nayan Mongia to follow, Warne gave extra support to the batsman. He chose Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble as the specialist spinners while he opted for Javagal Srinath as the lone specialist pacer.

Shane Warne's XI: Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly (Captain), Kapil Dev, Nayan Mongia (Wicketkeeper), Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath

Sourav Ganguly is one of the greatest Test captains India has ever produced