Shardul Thakur believes it’s okay to go for runs since no one can bowl extraordinary all the time

Abhishek Rajan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 17 Feb 2020, 18:37 IST

Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur believes that conceding runs every once in a while is not such a bad thing, and stressed that a bowler can’t put in exceptional performances all the time.

Thakur also revealed that his game-plan is always to do damage control while bowling. If there is a scenario where he realizes that the batsmen are on a rampage and he is in danger of getting thrashed, he looks to pull things back and stop at least some of the boundaries - so that the team can have a few extra runs to play with.

“It is okay to go for runs, not every time you will end up bowling extraordinary. I think that way if I am going to go for 20 runs in this over, then how can I cut it down to 16, 14 or 15 (as) in the end (it) will make difference of 5-6 runs.” Thakur said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.
New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1
New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

Thakur also insisted that his positive attitude and dedication could prove to be vital for India, and even help them clinch the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

“The positivity that I bring into the game and the amount of confidence I have, the way I am passionate about the game will help the team to win the World Cup or at least do the job fairly.” Thakur said.

Thakur recently became the first Indian bowler ever to concede 80 or more runs twice in a three-match ODI series. He gave away 80 and 87 runs respectively in the first and the third ODIs against New Zealand, both of which India lost.


New Zealand v India - T20: Game 4
New Zealand v India - T20: Game 4

Thakur also has the highest economy rate out of all the Indian bowlers who have bowled at least 10 overs in one-day international cricket.

The CSK man, however, seems to have moved on from the New Zealand tour and has his eyes firmly set on the next two T20I series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively.

"There is the Sri Lanka T20s coming up and we are going to Zimbabwe after IPL," Thakur further added.

The 28-year-old boasts an outstanding record against Sri Lanka in T20Is, having grabbed nine wickets in just four games at an average of 12.33. It goes without saying that he would be looking to replicate that kind of performance in the upcoming series.

Published 17 Feb 2020, 18:37 IST
