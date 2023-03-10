Shaun Marsh's top 3 knocks against India

Australia's Shaun Marsh announced his retirement from first-class cricket today (March 10).

The left-hander was one of the most elegant batters to have taken the field for Australia. He has represented the country in 38 Tests, 73 ODIs, and 15 T20Is in an international career spanning 11 years. He was also an enigma for the Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Shaun Marsh played a lot of cricket against Team India. His overall record against them was not good as he only averaged 22 in Tests and 38 in ODIs. However, he played a few magnificent knocks worth remembering on the day of his retirement.

Here's a look at the three best knocks played by the southpaw against India.

#1. 131 (123), Adelaide 2019

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz



131 v Eng, Cardiff (Lost by 38 runs)

101 v Eng, Durham (Lost by six wickets)

106 v SA, Hobart (Lost by 40 runs)

131 v Ind, Adelaide (Lost by six wickets)*



#AUSvIND Shaun Marsh's last four ODI 100s:131 v Eng, Cardiff (Lost by 38 runs)101 v Eng, Durham (Lost by six wickets)106 v SA, Hobart (Lost by 40 runs)131 v Ind, Adelaide (Lost by six wickets)* Shaun Marsh's last four ODI 100s:131 v Eng, Cardiff (Lost by 38 runs)101 v Eng, Durham (Lost by six wickets)106 v SA, Hobart (Lost by 40 runs)131 v Ind, Adelaide (Lost by six wickets)*#AUSvIND https://t.co/H1ojIHxN5M

This series was important in the buildup to the 2019 World Cup. Australia won the first match of the three-match series despite a masterclass from Rohit Sharma. Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first in the second match of the series.

Marsh walked out to bat when the score was 26/2 in 7.4 overs. Aaron Finch and Alex Carey were dismissed cheaply, leaving Marsh much work to do. He anchored the innings brilliantly, pacing his knock to perfection. His presence ensured that they continued to form partnerships to take the team to a competitive total against a quality Indian bowling attack.

He hit 11 fours and three sixes in a three-hour stay at the crease. However, a brilliant hundred from Virat Kohli denied Australia a victory in the match, keeping the series alive.

#2. 112 (112), Hyderabad 2009

Indian cricket fans fondly remember this match for Sachin Tendulkar's masterful 175 in a losing cause. However, Shaun Marsh was an integral part of the first innings run-fest as well. Ricky Ponting won the toss and elected to bat on an absolute belter of a pitch in the fifth match of the seven-match series.

He opened the innings with a destructive Shane Watson. The LHB-RHB duo were too good to handle for the Indian bowlers. Watson played the aggressor, while Marsh played the anchor. The southpaw brought up his first 50 runs off 65 balls, while the next 50 off just 41.

Marsh hit eight fours and two sixes in his three-hour stay at the crease. His strike rotation was excellent, as he scored at a run-a-ball despite not hitting as many boundaries as some of the other Australian batters.

#3. 99 (215), Melbourne 2014

Australia were up against India in the third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne in 2018. Steve Smith continued to lead the side after Michael Clarke was ruled out due to an injury. He won the toss and elected to bat first. Australia scored 530 runs in the first innings, while India responded with 465 runs.

Australia had to set a competitive target for the visitors in order to secure the series. Marsh walked out to bat at 131/3. However, there was a bit of a collapse as they lost a couple of quick wickets. This meant that the southpaw had to take responsibility and step up for the team.

He batted brilliantly and held one end together, scoring 99 runs. His innings allowed Australia to set a target of 384 runs, which was beyond India's reach on the last day of the Test.

The test ended in a draw. MS Dhoni retired from the format after this match, handing over the reins to Virat Kohli.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes