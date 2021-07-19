"Shikhar Dhawan allowing low morale Sri Lankan team to score some runs" - Fans roast India after they allow Sri Lanka to reach a decent total

The Sri Lankan batting unit put in a combined effort to set a decent target of 263 for India in the first ODI in Colombo. Notably, none of the batters scored a half century for the hosts in the first innings. Tailender Chamika Karunaratne's (43 off 35) rear-guard effort helped Sri Lanka score some quick runs in the death overs and cross the 250-run mark.
Karunaratne was particularly severe on Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last two overs of Sri Lanka's innings. He picked up their slower balls perfectly, hitting them all over the park to accumulate 13 and 19 runs respectively in the 49th and 50th overs.
Indian fans took notice of this and bashed the Indian bowling attack and captain Shikhar Dhawan for loosening the grip on the game after a good start. They trolled Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his expensive 50th over and pointed out that he has a not-so-great average in ODI cricket even after playing for so long.
Some targeted Hardik Pandya for leaking runs in the death overs by over-using slower deliveries. Fans also opined that Shikhar Dhawan missed a trick by not finishing the 10 overs of Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar, who were among the wickets on the day.
Few also sympathized for Bhuvi on an off-day and defended that he would come back stronger.
Twitter reactions to first innings:
India chased down the score to get off to a winning start on the tour
India chased down the target in the 37th over with Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan hitting respective half-centuries. Prithvi Shaw, however, was named player of the match for his 24-ball-43 knock that was laced with nine boundaries and gave India a head start during the chase. India won the match by seven wickets.
India's playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal