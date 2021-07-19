"Shikhar Dhawan allowing low morale Sri Lankan team to score some runs" - Fans roast India after they allow Sri Lanka to reach a decent total

The Sri Lankan batting unit put in a combined effort to set a decent target of 263 for India in the first ODI in Colombo. Notably, none of the batters scored a half century for the hosts in the first innings. Tailender Chamika Karunaratne's (43 off 35) rear-guard effort helped Sri Lanka score some quick runs in the death overs and cross the 250-run mark.

Karunaratne was particularly severe on Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last two overs of Sri Lanka's innings. He picked up their slower balls perfectly, hitting them all over the park to accumulate 13 and 19 runs respectively in the 49th and 50th overs.

Indian fans took notice of this and bashed the Indian bowling attack and captain Shikhar Dhawan for loosening the grip on the game after a good start. They trolled Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his expensive 50th over and pointed out that he has a not-so-great average in ODI cricket even after playing for so long.

Some targeted Hardik Pandya for leaking runs in the death overs by over-using slower deliveries. Fans also opined that Shikhar Dhawan missed a trick by not finishing the 10 overs of Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar, who were among the wickets on the day.

Few also sympathized for Bhuvi on an off-day and defended that he would come back stronger.

Twitter reactions to first innings:

Bhuvi has never been a wicket taker bowler I agree , he was more of an economical bowler due to his swing but it seems he has lost his swing too , his bowling avg is 34+ which is poor to say the least , one of the most overrated bowler #INDvsSL — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) July 18, 2021

Highest score by Sri Lankan 🇱🇰 batsman while batting at no 8 or lower position at R Premadasa Ground.



54* - Thilina Thushara vs 🇮🇳, 2010

43* - CHAMIKA KARUNARATNE vs 🇮🇳, 2021 ***

40 - Thilina Thushara vs 🇮🇳, 2008

39* - Nuwan Kulasekara vs 🇮🇳, 2009#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/XrsIoEA0lo — Thurunu Jayasiri (@ThurunuJ) July 18, 2021

Hardik Pandya is an extremely overrated player.. Not sure why this team management is behind him.. Even if he gets a wicket, keeps leaking runs.. Sadly i don't think we'll have the old Bhuvi back.. He's lost that x factor which he used to have.. — Sudarshan (@nagaichhuvai) July 18, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan missed the trick here. He should be used Deepak Chahar is death. Deepak Chahar has good variety of slow balls. Will this handy runs by SL lower order haunt India?? #INDvSL — Cricket Blog (@CricketBlog38) July 18, 2021

Hardik Pandya was leaking runs in the end just to ensure a good chase by Indian Batsman so that Indian audience can enjoy a little in such depressing time.

No kallis or Flintoff would have done that. What a player Hardik is.#INDvsSL — Roit (@RoHitAmann) July 18, 2021

Not convinced with Hardik’s bowling or Bhuvi’s for that matter — Siddharth Opines (@FoggyLensman) July 18, 2021

With shikhar dhawan as a captain, BCCI hasn't taken it seriously either. — apoorv (@gussailsaand) July 18, 2021

Bhuvi is becoming a slow ball merchant. No more 3 phase value. Getting smashed by a tailender 🤦‍♂️ — Arvindh (@overbowlershead) July 18, 2021

His average is 35 and SR of 41 in ODIs. Thisara Perara has better average and SR than Bhuvi. — Meet Davda (@meetdavda_10) July 18, 2021

Presenting u The Biggest Fraud in Indian Bowling attack.

I told this during #IPL2021 for #srh and everyone laughed at me. Now its time for me to smile back 😆😂🤣 #INDvsSL #INDvsSL #bhuvi pic.twitter.com/T19z4iZpuD — Vijay (@Virendervijay88) July 18, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan Allowing Low Morale Sri Lankan Team To Score Some Runs. Great Guy. #INDvSL — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) July 18, 2021

Had u seen last series of India v England . High scoring matches almost run rate is 7. And Bhuvi was the highest wkt taker with economy below 5. 🤔 Tum to Bumrah ko bhi finish kr doge iska mtlb. — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham77777112) July 18, 2021

They are not machines to play every match well.

Some times they fail.

Today SL bowlers smashed Bhuvi in the last over that's means is a Bad bowler or what 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — DhoniFanRoshan𓃬 (@ItsRoshan123) July 18, 2021

Lol prasidh got alot to learn, he just popped out of an egg shell, bhuvi has 10 years of expereince and proved it many times in big games, he just come back from injury give him some time he will get back to his best. — Rashid 🇮🇳 (@ross14393) July 18, 2021

Anyone can have a bad day like this.. Even 2018 Asia Cup Bhuvi went 60+in 10overs vs Hongkong.. Then Next match 3wkts vs Pak — Rishabh VJ (@Vijay16417) July 18, 2021

India chased down the score to get off to a winning start on the tour

India chased down the target in the 37th over with Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan hitting respective half-centuries. Prithvi Shaw, however, was named player of the match for his 24-ball-43 knock that was laced with nine boundaries and gave India a head start during the chase. India won the match by seven wickets.

India's playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

