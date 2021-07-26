Shikhar Dhawan shares a light moment with his teammates in the recreational room on the eve of the second T20I 

Shikhar Dhawan is having a great time in Sri Lanka as the skipper of the Indian side. He successfully led the young side in the ODI series in his maiden outing as skipper and led his team to a 2-1 win.

India also managed to win the first T20I match comprehensively on Sunday. Dhawan's side will now look to seal the series by winning the second T20I on Tuesday.

On the eve of the second T20I, Dhawan shared a photo of himself enjoying a light moment with his opening partner Prithvi Shaw and spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The players seemed to be in a great mood with India being very successful on the Sri Lankan tour so far. Dhawan posted the following on his official Instagram handle:

The veteran opener has performed well as the skipper on this tour and has efficiently shepherded his troops. He will be looking to play at least one match-defining knock in the rest of the T20Is, as he wants to throw his hat into the ring for the Indian opener slot for the upcoming World Cup.

Rohit Sharma is certain to be selected as an opener for the tournament. Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, and Indian skipper Virat Kohli are the probable candidates who might partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the mega tournament in October.

Shikhar Dhawan remained calm and did not panic even after Sri Lanka got off to a quick start in first T20I: Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Karman Akmal recently reviewed India's first T20I match in a video on his official YouTube handle. Kamran praised Shikhar Dhawan for leading the team well in pressure situations and compared his captaincy style to that of MS Dhoni.

“Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy in the first T20I was really good. The bowling changes and field placings were impressive. Dhawan seems like a cool captain. In fact, I can seen shades of MS Dhoni in Dhawan’s calm and composed captaincy. He took excellent decisions under pressure and did not panic even after Sri Lanka got off to a quick start. To win by 38 runs after the Lankans were 20 for no loss after two overs was an excellent effort and Dhawan must get some credit for it. Of course, the bowlers were also brilliant." said Kamran Akmal.

Perfect start to the T20is 💯 Proud of the boys for their all-round efforts 👏 Onto the next one 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/b6PRk55vru — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 25, 2021

Edited by S Chowdhury