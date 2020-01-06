Shikhar Dhawan wants to win T20 World Cup in Australia

Shikhar Dhawan has been troubled by injuries of late

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has ambitious plans for the new year with the Indian cricket team. Troubled by injuries throughout 2019, Dhawan wishes to have a more impactful year with the national side.

Currently with the Indian T20I squad to face the touring Sri Lankans, the left-hander looked back at 2019 and felt that he could have given much more had he not been halted by frequent injuries. Talking to BCCI.tv, Dhawan explained his eagerness to play for India consistently without being bogged down by injuries this year. He stated,

Last year I had lots of injuries but that’s part and parcel of our work. It’s a new year and I am looking forward to a new start and it’s gonna go a long way... This year I am looking forward to scoring lots of runs for the team and for myself and be a more impactful player, win matches for my team and win the World Cup.

Dhawan scored a classy century against Australia in the World Cup at The Oval before being ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a thumb injury. However, the left-hander from Delhi feels this could be his year which helps the team win the T20 World Cup Down Under. He quipped,

I am always positive, I always take things in a positive manner... Injuries are quite natural, so I just take it in my stride. I don’t make a fuss about it. I make sure that I always stay in a positive mindset and that helps things to heal very quickly.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 117 against Australia at The Oval

Dhawan, who is making a comeback after knee surgery, set his priorities straight and expressed his willingness to score heavily in the T20 format where his place is constantly being questioned due to healthy competition from KL Rahul. He stated that he is in sync with the constantly changing T20 format and is adapting well technically to play some unorthodox shots as well. He said,

I am really looking forward to this series. It’s a good opportunity for me to come and express myself and score big runs. I am always developing my game, developing new shots. I always make sure that I do my preparation well and come on the ground and enjoy myself.