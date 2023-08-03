Should India shift Rohit Sharma to No. 4 for 2023 World Cup?

The ODI series against West Indies was all about auditioning as Team India rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with a view to have a look at their backup middle-order options for the Asia Cup.

With rumours that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul would both not be available for the Asia Cup, these changes are understandable. Ishan Kishan took his opportunity and smashed three half-centuries in three matches, winning the Player of the Series award.

However, with Ishan and Shubman Gill both doing well in the opening slot, there has been an interesting debate about whether Rohit Sharma can slot in the middle order at No.4, a position not unfamiliar to the Indian captain.

What do Rohit Sharma's numbers at No.4 suggest?

In the period between 2008 to 2012, Rohit Sharma played at No.4 for India in ODIs 26 times. He scored 715 runs at an average of 31.09 with three half-centuries and two hundreds to his name.

The opener has also batted at No.4 for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, scoring 2392 runs with 19 half-centuries from 86 innings. He has shown that he has the mix of rotating the strike well as well as play the big shots when needed.

In case Iyer and Rahul do not return from their injury in time, playing Rohit at No.4 could give India the freedom to let Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill express themselves at the top of the order. The experience of Virat Kohli at three and Rohit Sharma at four could solidify the middle order.

If Ishan were to replace Iyer at No.4, the numbers don't support him as he has scored just 121 runs from six innings in this position at a modest average of 21.20. The young southpaw averages almost 71 as an opener and this is where the team management might be tempted to stick him.

Rohit's numbers as an opener are sensational

Another point that the team management have to think about is that is it worth pushing one of the greatest white-ball openers in the modern game down the order just to adjust Ishan Kishan.

Rohit Sharma has scored a staggering 7807 runs as an opener in 156 ODI innings at a stupendous average of almost 56. He also has 35 half-centuries and as many as 28 hundreds to his name.

Such staggering numbers make one feel it is not even a debate whether Rohit should open the innings or bat in the middle order. One could also co-relate it with the disastrous move of playing Sachin Tendulkar at No.4 in the 2007 World Cup, something which clearly backfired after the stellar 2003 World Cup that the legendary batter had.

Sanju Samson is another player who has thrown his hat in the ring when it comes to the middle-order. His half-century at No.4 in the third ODI against the West Indies, coupled with the fact that he averages 52 at No.5, has given India a rather straightforward solution. Samson could then play as a wicketkeeper with Rohit Sharma replacing Ishan Kishan at the top.

Questions India have to answer before the World Cup begins

The above arguments and pros and cons of having Rohit Sharma potentially in the middle order leave some interesting questions that Indian team management have to address.

If Rohit-Gill-Virat trio remains the top order:

#1 Should Ishan Kishan bat at No.4 despite his poor record?

#2 Should India play Sanju Samson and then sacrifice the option of a left-hander in the top six?

If Rohit-Gill-Virat trio doesn't remain the top order:

#1 Which opening combination would suit Team India - Rohit-Ishan or Ishan-Gill?

#2 Will Gill do well in the middle order if Rohit and Ishan open?

Iyer and Rahul's injuries have left some crucial questions for Rahul Dravid and Co. to answer with the ODI World Cup approaching fast. How does India's batting line-up shape up according to you for the Asia Cup with potential absentees due to injury? Let us know in the comments.