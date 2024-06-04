Should Virat Kohli open? The big debate ahead of India's 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal - who should be India's openers at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States? That's the big debate among fans and experts as the Men in Blue prepare to get their campaign in the ICC tournament underway with a match against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

While skipper Rohit is set to be one of the openers, there is still no clarity over who his opening partner will be when Team India go out to bat against Ireland. In India's last T20I series against Afghanistan, played in January this year, Shubman Gill and Rohit opened the batting in the first T20I, while Rohit and Jaiswal opened the batting in the remaining two T20I games.

Rohit was dismissed without scoring in the first two matches but hammered a brilliant 121* off 69 balls in the third T20I. Jaiswal impressed with 68 off 34 in the second T20I. Batting at No. 3, Kohli played two matches in the series and registered scores of 29 and 0.

Examining the logic behind the lengthy discussion over Virat Kohli as opener

While Kohli has done fantastically well in T20I cricket at the No. 3 position, he opens for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In fact, in the recently concluded edition, he was the leading run-getter, amassing 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.70. In contrast, Jaiswal scored 435 runs in 15 innings, averaging 31.07 and a strike rate of 155.91.

It is often said that, in T20 cricket, your best batters need to play the most number of balls, so that they can have maximum impact on the contest. In this case, if India believe that Kohli can make the biggest difference with the bat, then they could push him to the top of the order.

At the same time, though, the Indian think tank cannot ignore what Jaiswal brings to the table. In 16 T20I innings, he has smashed 502 runs at a strike rate of 161.93, with one hundred and four fifties. He can get the team off to some absolute flyers, even though consistency might not be his forte.

What, however, might go against Jaiswal is his lack of experience at the international level, particularly considering that this is a World Cup. Also, the conditions in the United States and the West Indies are proving to be a challenge for batters. And while Jaiswal did make an impressive Test debut in the Caribbean, the wickets on offer in the ongoing World Cup might not suit his style of play.

Will Kohli opening give better balance to the Indian playing XI?

In case, Team India decide to go in with Kohli as an opener ahead of Jaiswal, they can bring Shivam Dube into the playing XI. The left-handed batter had a sensational first half for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024, playing some blazing knocks. His presence could make a big difference and, in combination, with Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, the southpaw can prove dangerous.

Then again, there's another debate altogether over Kohli and his performance outside the powerplay. While the 35-year-old answered critics in brilliant fashion, with some stunning performances in IPL 2024, there were instances again where he seemed to get stuck post the first six overs. This is a concern some experts have also raised concerning his batting in the T20 format.

What the experts have to say about Kohli's opening debate

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, June 3, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid maintained suspense over the team's likely opening combination, stating that all three [Rohit, Jaiswal, Kohli] are in contention. As for the cricket pundits, the verdict is a split one, a bit like the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results.

Speaking to Star Sports, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop commented that the Men in Blue can stick with Jaiswal if they feel that he is in good rhythm. According to Bishop, a left-right combination at the top can come in handy.

"I like Virat Kohli at the top... But, India may be thinking something else... If you take Jaiswal, there has been a little bit of concern with his form in the IPL. But if you think his form is good enough to be in the team, then I want Jaiswal at the top, partly because he is left-handed. So you get that left-right combination. So that would be my choice as the opening pair," Bishop said.

According to former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, the team will miss a trick if they do not open with Jaiswal. He reckons that a right-left combination is crucial at the top of the order.

“If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli open the innings, a left-arm spinner will come in straight away, and you need to counter that. Without a left-hand batter, you will struggle, especially in a big game,” Irfan told Star Sports.

“But if Virat bats at number 3, it opens the slot for Jaiswal. A right-hand, left-hand combination is crucial, especially when the ball is moving or spinning. Most teams have left-arm spinners who can take the ball away from right-handers. This is why you need a left-hander at the top of the order,” he went on to add.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar voiced an interesting view. He opined that since the Men in Blue have picked both Kohli and Rohit, they will be forced to go with the seniors as openers.

“It is impossible to have Virat Kohli batting at number 3, because then you don’t get the full value of Virat. And Rohit Sharma, as well, has to open. So, India, in a way, have forced itself to have only one kind of combination, two right-handers. Unfortunately, Jaiswal will have to sit out,” Manjrekar told Star Sports.

According to Aussie legend Matthew Hayden, the only way Kohli fits into the scheme of things for India in the T20 World Cup is if he opens. He also suggested that Rohit must move to the middle-order so that India have a left-right combination at the top of the order.

"You have to have a left-right combination. You can't have five right-handers in a row. Australia would just say hello to Zampa. Kohli has to open or he does not play in my team. He is in absolute red-hot form," Hayden told ESPNCricinfo.

"Rohit is a versatile player and does not shy away from batting away in that middle order. He has a successful record in T20I cricket batting at No. 4 and he can lead the batting group from the early middle order," he added.

Kohli has opened the innings only nine times for India in the T20I format and has scored 400 runs at an average of 57.14, with a best of 122*.

