“Shreyas Iyer should have shared some luck with Cheteshwar Pujara” – Twitterati react as Pujara’s wait for 19th Test century continues

Cheteshwar Pujara shone for Team India on Day 1 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14. The Test specialist scored 90 runs off 203 balls, including 11 fours. Pujara shared a crucial 149-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Shreyas Iyer to put the visitors in the driving seat.

The right-hander also shared a fifty-plus stand with Rishabh Pant to recover India from 48-3, earlier in the day.

The 34-year-old was well set for his century, but Taijul Islam bowled him in the 85th over. He last scored his Test ton (18th) against Australia in January 2019.

BCCI



A solid half-century



This is his 34th 50 in Test cricket.



FIFTY! A solid half-century for Cheteshwar Pujara. This is his 34th 50 in Test cricket.

Fans were happy to see Cheteshwar Pujara once again save Team India after a bad start but expressed their disappointment as the batter missed out on a well-deserved century.

Mufaddal Vohra: Well played, Cheteshwar Pujara - 90 in 203 balls. Missed out on what could've been a Test century after 47 months and 51 innings. He richly deserved the ton today! Top innings on the comeback by Pujara!



Well played, Cheteshwar Pujara - 90 in 203 balls. Missed out on what could've been a Test century after 47 months and 51 innings. He richly deserved the ton today! Top innings on the comeback by Pujara!

CricketMAN2: End of a brilliant innings from Cheteshwar Pujara. He played really well in tough situation, he scored 90 runs from 203 balls including 11 Fours against Bangladesh. Well played, Pujara.

This knock from cheteshwar pujara was fabulous

Mohandas Menon

Cheteshwar Pujara after 51 innings

Virat Kohli after 33 innings

No Test 100s for Cheteshwar Pujara after 51 innings, Virat Kohli after 33 innings

Flick of Wrist



Cheteshwar Pujara gone for 90. Missed well deserved century. Feel for Pujara. Anyway, but good inning.

Aditya: This knock by Cheteshwar Pujara confirms that He will play his 100th Test match in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It will be such a great moment in his career because his contribution in winning the last 3 BGT series is immense.

It’s worth mentioning that Pujara had a sensational season for Sussex earlier this year. He amassed 1094 runs in the County Championship Division Two. He also added another 624 runs at the Royal London One Day Cup.

Pujara’s ton would have helped him gain much-needed confidence as India played a Test match after a gap of over five months. They are also scheduled to host Australia for a four-match Test series in February.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer put Team India in driving seat on Day 1

A clinical batting performance from Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara put the visitors in the driving seat at the end of Day 1. While Pujara scored 90, Iyer remained unbeaten on 82 as India were 278/6 in 90 overs. Axar Patel (13) lost his wicket off the last delivery before the stumps.

With unbeaten Iyer and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease, India will hope to add at least 100 more runs in their first innings on Day 2.

BCCI



remains unbeaten on * as



Stumps on Day 1 of the first Test! Shreyas Iyer remains unbeaten on 82* as Team India reach 278/6 at the end of day's play

Earlier in the day, stand-in captain KL Rahul (22), Shubman Gill (20), and Virat Kohli (1) failed to deliver. Rishabh Pant looked decent for his 46 runs but threw away his wicket.

Taijul Islam and was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, scalping three wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged a couple of wickets, while Khaled Ahmed also took a wicket.

