“Shreyas Iyer should have shared some luck with Cheteshwar Pujara” – Twitterati react as Pujara’s wait for 19th Test century continues

Cheteshwar Pujara shone for Team India on Day 1 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14. The Test specialist scored 90 runs off 203 balls, including 11 fours. Pujara shared a crucial 149-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Shreyas Iyer to put the visitors in the driving seat.
The right-hander also shared a fifty-plus stand with Rishabh Pant to recover India from 48-3, earlier in the day.
The 34-year-old was well set for his century, but Taijul Islam bowled him in the 85th over. He last scored his Test ton (18th) against Australia in January 2019.
Fans were happy to see Cheteshwar Pujara once again save Team India after a bad start but expressed their disappointment as the batter missed out on a well-deserved century.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
It’s worth mentioning that Pujara had a sensational season for Sussex earlier this year. He amassed 1094 runs in the County Championship Division Two. He also added another 624 runs at the Royal London One Day Cup.
Pujara’s ton would have helped him gain much-needed confidence as India played a Test match after a gap of over five months. They are also scheduled to host Australia for a four-match Test series in February.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer put Team India in driving seat on Day 1
A clinical batting performance from Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara put the visitors in the driving seat at the end of Day 1. While Pujara scored 90, Iyer remained unbeaten on 82 as India were 278/6 in 90 overs. Axar Patel (13) lost his wicket off the last delivery before the stumps.
With unbeaten Iyer and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease, India will hope to add at least 100 more runs in their first innings on Day 2.
Earlier in the day, stand-in captain KL Rahul (22), Shubman Gill (20), and Virat Kohli (1) failed to deliver. Rishabh Pant looked decent for his 46 runs but threw away his wicket.
Taijul Islam and was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, scalping three wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged a couple of wickets, while Khaled Ahmed also took a wicket.
Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket.