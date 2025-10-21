Shreyas Iyer vs Ricky Ponting - comparing their stats after 71 ODIs

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer is a key member of the Men in Blue ODI squad, which is currently in Australia for a three-match series. The right-handed batter was dismissed cheaply in the first one-dayer played at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 19. He was out for 11 off 24 balls as he gloved a short ball from Josh Hazlewood to the keeper.

India's next match in the ODI series against Australia will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The visitors would be looking forward to a much better effort from the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper, who has been named India's vice-captain for the series. His performance against the short ball will be under the scanner once again.

Shreyas has so far featured in 71 ODIs. Ahead of the second one-dayer against Australia in Adelaide, we compare his stats with Aussie legend and PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting after the latter had also played 71 one-dayers.

Shreyas Iyer vs Ricky Ponting - Who has more runs and a better average after 71 ODIs?

In 71 ODIs, Shreyas has scored 2,856 runs at an average of 47.60 and a strike rate of 99.54. Of his runs, 611 have come in 10 matches against New Zealand at an average of 67.80. He has also scored 422 runs in 11 ODIs against South Africa at an average of 52.75. Shreyas, however, has a poor record against Australia. In 13 ODIs, he has scored 330 runs, averaging 27.50.

After 71 ODIs, Ponting had 2,522 runs to his name at an average of 40.03 and a strike rate of 72.91. Of his runs, 514 came in 12 matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 51.40. The former Australian captain also scored 420 runs in 11 matches against New Zealand at an average of 60 and 332 runs in 10 ODI matches against India at an average of 33.20.

Shreyas Iyer vs Ricky Ponting - Who has more hundreds after 71 ODIs?

After 71 ODIs, Shreyas has five hundreds and 22 fifties to his name. His best of 128* came off 94 balls against Netherlands in Bengaluru in the 2023 World Cup. The knock featured 10 fours and five sixes. Of his other four tons, two have come against New Zealand and one each against Australia and South Africa.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shreyas Iyer 2,856 47.60 99.54 128* 5 22 Ricky Ponting 2,522 40.03 72.91 145 5 14

(Shreyas Iyer vs Ricky Ponting - ODI stats comparison after 71 matches)

After 71 ODIs, Ponting had five centuries and 14 half-centuries to his credit. His best at that stage was 145, which came off 158 balls against Zimbabwe in Delhi in April 1998. The knock featured 18 fours and a six. Of his other four hundreds, one each came against New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Shreyas Iyer vs Ricky Ponting - Who has a better record in wins after 71 ODIs?

Shreyas has been part of 45 matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has scored 2,044 runs at an average of 56.77 and a strike rate of 104.12, with four hundreds and 16 half-centuries. In 21 matches that India have lost, he has notched up 726 runs, averaging 34.57 at a strike rate of 89.07.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shreyas Iyer 45 2,044 56.77 104.12 128* 4 16 Ricky Ponting 42 1,537 43.91 74.03 145 2 11

(Shreyas Iyer vs Ricky Ponting - ODI stats comparison in wins after 71 matches)

Of his first 71 ODIs, Ponting was part of 42 matches that Australia won. In winning causes, he contributed 1,537 runs at an average of 43.91 and a strike rate of 74.03, with two hundreds and 11 half-centuries. Of his five hundreds after 71 ODIs, three came in losses for the Aussies.

Shreyas Iyer vs Ricky Ponting - Who has a better away record after 71 ODIs?

Of his 71 ODIs, Shreyas has played 30 away from home. In away matches, he has 1,014 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 94.76, with one hundred and nine half-centuries. In seven matches at neutral venues, he has 257 runs at an average of 42.83 and a strike rate of 81.58. In 34 home games, Shreyas has scored 1,585 runs, averaging 56.60, with four hundreds and 11 half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shreyas Iyer 30 1,014 39 94.76 103 1 9 Ricky Ponting 20 573 38.20 72.34 124* 1 2

(Shreyas Iyer vs Ricky Ponting - away ODI stats comparison after 71 matches)

Of his first 71 ODIs, Ponting played 20 away from home. In away matches, he scored 573 runs at an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 72.34, with one ton and two fifties. Further, in 20 neutral games, he had 756 runs, averaging 37.80 at a strike rate of 73.54, with two hundreds and four half-centuries. Also, in 31 home games, he scored 1,193 runs, averaging 42.60, with two hundreds.

