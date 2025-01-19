Shubman Gill vs Babar Azam - comparing the stats of the two after 32 Tests

Shubman Gill and Babar Azam are two of the best white-ball batters in the game. They have gone through the grind to contribute to the side in Test cricket as well.

Gill made his Test debut against Australia in December 2020. Though he has been inconsistent in converting his promising starts into big knocks, he is still a future prospect due to his batting talent and temperament.

Meanwhile, Babar made his Test debut in October 2016 against the West Indies. In 58 games, the Pakistan batter has garnered 4,203 runs at an average of 43.32, with nine centuries and 29 fifties.

On that note, let's compare how Gill and Babar fared after their first 32 Tests.

Shubman Gill vs Babar Azam: Who has scored more runs after first 32 Tests?

Shubman Gill has scored 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05, with five centuries and seven fifties in 32 Tests so far. He produced his best knock of 128 against Australia in Ahmedabad in March 2023.

On the other hand, Babar had accumulated 2,167 runs in his first 32 Tests (58 innings) at an average of 43.34, with five tons and 15 fifties. His finest knock of 143 came against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in February 2020.

Babar wins this round.

Shubman Gill vs Babar Azam: Who has a better overseas record after first 32 Tests?

Although the batters are likely to excel in their home conditions, it takes skills and strong technique to perform well on foreign soil. Let's take a look at how the two batters performed in their first 32 Tests outside of their respective countries.

So far, Shubman Gill has played 15 games (28 innings) on foreign soil and accumulated 716 runs at an average of 27.54, with a solitary century and two fifties. His finest overseas knock of 110 came against Bangladesh in December 2022 in Chattogram.

When discussing Babar Azam's overseas record, the games in the UAE are not taken into consideration as the country served as the home venue for Pakistan at that time. The right-hander garnered 1,094 runs in 19 games (35 innings) at an average of 35.29 away from home. His top score of 104 came against Australia in Brisbane in November 2019.

Babar wins this round as well.

Shubman Gill vs Babar Azam: Who has more centuries in winning cause after first 32 Tests?

As aforementioned, Shubman Gill has scored five centuries in the red-ball format to date. Out of these five tons, the Indian batter has helped the side emerge as a winner on four occasions, with the other one being a draw.

The most dominating win by an innings and 64 runs came against England in Dharamsala in March 2024. In that game, Gill scored 110 and helped the hosts to secure a dominating 249-run first-inning lead.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam had also scored five hundreds until this point in his career. He managed to help the Pakistan side end as a winner in three of those five games. The side's finest victory by an innings and 44 runs came against Bangladesh in February 2020, where Babar scored 143.

Gill wins this round but Babar is the overall winner.

