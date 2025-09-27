Shubman Gill vs Brendon McCullum - comparing their stats after 27 T20Is

Shubman Gill was recalled to the T20I side for Asia Cup 2025 after a stellar performance in the five-match Test series in England. The elegant batter has, however, failed to make best use of his chances so far in the tournament. In six innings, he has scored 115 runs, averaging 23 at a strike rate of 155.40.

Gill began his Asia Cup 2025 campaign with an unbeaten 20 off nine balls in a small chase against UAE. He followed it up with disappointing scores of 10 against Pakistan and five against Oman. The right-handed batter's highest score in the tournament heading into the final is 47, which was registered against Pakistan in the Super 4 round. He has scored 29 and 4 in the India's last two matches.

Gill has so far featured in 27 T20I matches. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on Sunday, September 28, we compare his batting stats with that of former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Brendon McCullum - Who has more runs and a better average after 27 T20Is?

In 27 T20Is, Gill has notched up 693 runs at an average of 28.87. Of his T20I runs after 27 matches, 144 have come in three matches against New Zealand at an average of 72 and 135 in six matches against Sri Lanka, averaging 22.50. The 26-year-old has also scored 170 runs in five T20Is against Zimbabwe, averaging 42.50 and 102 in five T20Is against West Indies, averaging 20.40.

After 27 T20Is, McCullum had 698 runs to his name at an average of 30.34. Of his T20I runs after 27 games, 170 came in three matches against India at an average of 170 (two not outs) and 110 in three matches against Australia at an average of 36.66. He had also scored 121 runs in four T20Is against South Africa, averaging 40.33 and 96 in five T20Is against Sri Lanka, averaging 19.20.

Shubman Gill vs Brendon McCullum - Who has a better strike rate after 27 T20Is?

Having played 27 T20Is, Gill has a strike rate of 141.71. The opening batter has a strike rate of 184.61 in three innings against New Zealand and 162.85 in two innings against Pakistan. Further, he has a strike rate of 135 in six innings against Sri Lanka and 120 in five innings against West Indies.

After 27 T20Is, McCullum had a strike rate of 123.32. He had a strike rate of 127.90 in three innings against Australia and 125.92 in three innings against India. Further, the former Kiwi batter had a strike rate of 124.74 in five innings against South Africa and 142.59 in three innings against West Indies.

Shubman Gill vs Brendon McCullum - Who has more 50-plus scores after 27 T20Is?

Gill has four 50-plus scores to his name after 27 T20Is - one hundred and three half-centuries. His best of 126* came off 63 balls against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in February 2023. The scintillating knock featured 12 fours and seven sixes. Gill has also hit two fifties against Zimbabwe and one against West Indies.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 693 28.87 141.71 126* 1 3 Brendon McCullum 698 30.34 123.32 69* 0 5

(Shubman Gill vs Brendon McCullum - T20I stats comparison after 27 matches)

After 27 T20Is, McCullum had five half-centuries to his name. His best of 69* came off 55 balls against India in Wellington in February 2009. In the same series, McCullum struck 56* off 49 in Christchurch. Of his other three half-centuries, one each came against Australia, South Africa and West Indies.

Shubman Gill vs Brendon McCullum - Who has a better record in wins after 27 T20Is?

Gill has so far featured in 18 matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has scored 588 runs at an average of 39.20 and a strike rate of 153.92. All of his 50-plus scores have come in wins. In seven matches that India have lost, he has scored 62 runs. The top-order batter has also hit 43 runs in two tied games.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 588 39.20 153.92 126* 1 3 Brendon McCullum 11 331 47.28 130.31 69* 0 3

(Gill vs McCullum - T20I stats comparison in wins after 27 matches)

Of his first 27 T20Is, McCullum had been part of 11 matches that New Zealand had won. In winning causes, he had scored 331 runs at an average of 47.28 and a strike rate of 130.31, with three fifties. The Kiwi legend scored 349 runs in 14 matches that New Zealand lost and 18 runs in two tied games.

