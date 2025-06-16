Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - comparing their stats after 32 Tests ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series 

Shubman Gill and Joe Root will be crucial players for India and England, respectively, as they clash in a five-match Test series from June 20. It will be the first assignment of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle for both teams, and they will look to get off to a positive start.

Ad

Gill will be the prime focus of the series, as he will be leading the Indian Test team for the first time. Since making his red-ball debut in 2020, the 25-year-old has been a reliable run-scorer for the side and will look to prove his merit in this series as well.

On the other hand, Root made his Test debut in 2012 and is counted among one of the legendary players in the format. The former England skipper has amassed 13,006 runs in 153 games at an average of 50.80, with 36 centuries and 65 fifties.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at how Shubman Gill has fared in comparison to Joe Root after their first 32 Tests.

#1 Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Shubman Gill 32 59 1,893 Joe Root 32 58

2,733

Ad

Shubman Gill has scored 1,893 runs in 32 games (59 innings) of his Test career. Gill's best tally came in 2024, where he hit 866 runs at an average of 43.33.

Meanwhile, Joe Root had racked up 2,733 runs in his first 32 Tests (58 innings), which dates back to August 2015. He became a regular part of the XI in 2013, scoring 862 runs at an average of 34.48.

#2 Average

Player Innings Average 50/100 Highest score Shubman Gill 59 35.06 7/5 128 Joe Root 58 54.66 11/8 200*

Ad

Shubman Gill holds an average of 35.06 in the longest format, while scoring seven fifties and five centuries. His best knock of 128 came against Australia at Ahmedabad in 2023.

Ad

Joe Root had a prolific average of 54.66 in his first 32 Tests, with 11 fifties and eight centuries. He slammed his top score of 200* against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2014.

#3 Most runs on foreign soil

Player Innings (away soil) Runs Average 50/100 Shubman Gill 28 716 27.54 2/1 Joe Root 20 731 43 4/1

Ad

Shubman Gill has so far scored 716 runs in 28 innings on away soil at an average of 27.54. The Indian skipper has registered two fifties and a century, with a best knock of 110 coming against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Ad

Joe Root had garnered 731 runs in 20 innings at an average of 43 outside England until this point in his illustrious Test career. During this phase, he hit four fifties and a century.

Root's finest knock of 182* came against West Indies at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium in April 2015.

#4 Contributions in a winning cause

Player Total Runs Runs in a winning cause % of runs in winning cause 50/100 Shubman Gill 1,893 1,111 58.68 3/4 Joe Root 3,719 2,532 68.08 10/5

Ad

Shubman Gill has accumulated 1,111 runs in a winning cause, which is 58.68% of his total runs in the longest format. The top-order batter has scored three fifties and four hundreds.

Gill's best knock came against Bangladesh at Chennai in 2024, where he hit 119* to eventually help India win by 280 runs.

Joe Root had 2,532 runs in a winning cause until his 32nd Test appearance. The tally accounts for 68.08% of his runs, and includes 10 fifties and five centuries. One of his finest performances came against New Zealand at Lord's in 2015. Root registered scores of 98 & 84, as England managed to win the game by 124 runs.

Ad

Conclusion

Joe Root emerges as the far better performer than Shubman Gill in all aspects of his comparison. The England international started showing consistency from the early part of his career, and managed to convert his starts into big knocks.

Root's contribution in a team's winning cause is certainly one of the best for any current player in the red-ball format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news