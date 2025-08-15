Shubman Gill vs Kane Williamson - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

There were plenty of apprehensions expressed when Shubman Gill was named new captain of the Indian Test team for the England tour following the Test retirement of Rohit Sharma. A number of pundits pointed out that the batter did not have a good record in Test cricket in overseas conditions.

While the critics had a fair point, Gill put all the doubts to rest with a splendid batting effort in the five-match Test series. In 10 innings, he amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40, breaking plenty of batting records along the way. The Indian captain's stats included four hundreds.

Gill began his leadership stint with 147 in Leeds and followed it up with 269 & 161 in Birmingham. In the second innings of the Manchester Test, he contributed 103. The right-handed has so far featured in 37 Tests. In the wake of his exploits in England, we compare his Test stats with Kane Williamson at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Kane Williamson - Who has more runs and a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has scored 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. Of his 2,600-plus runs, 1,346 have come against England in 15 matches at an average of 51.76. The Indian batter has also scored 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia (average 35.80), 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand (average 32.40) and 321 runs in four Tests against Bangladesh (average 45.85).

After 37 Tests, Williamson had 2,638 runs to his name at an average of 41.21, pretty similar to Gill's numbers. Of his 2,638 runs, 621 runs came against West Indies from seven Tests, averaging 51.75. He also scored 496 runs in seven Tests against India (average 38.15), 348 runs in five Tests against Pakistan (38.66) and 295 runs in five Tests against England (36.87).

Shubman Gill vs Kane Williamson - Who has more hundreds after 37 Tests?

After 37 Tests, Gill has nine hundreds and seven half-centuries to his name, with a best of 269 against England in Birmingham. Of his nine Test tons, as many as six have come against England, two against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Kane Williamson 2,638 41.21 192 8 13

(Shubman Gill vs Kane Williamson batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Test matches, Williamson had eight hundreds and 13 half-centuries to his name, with a best of 192, which was registered against Pakistan. Of his first eight Test tons, two each came against India and West Indies and one each against Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Shubman Gill vs Kane Williamson - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Of his 37 Tests so far, Gill has featured in 18 Tests that India have won. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. Of his nine Test hundreds, six have come in wins, one in defeat and two in draws. Gill has been part of 13 Tests that India have lost. In 26 innings, he has scored 657 runs at an average of 25.26.

Player Tests Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Kane Williamson 10 1,113 69.56 192 5 3

(Shubman Gill vs Kane Williamson batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Williamson featured in only 10 Tests that New Zealand won. In 17 innings, he scored 1,113 runs at an average of 69.56. Of his eight Test tons at that stage, five came in winning causes and three in draws. Williamson was also part of 15 matches that the Kiwis lost. In 30 innings, he scored 573 runs at an average of 19.10, with a best of 77.

Shubman Gill vs Kane Williamson - Who has a better away record after 37 Tests?

Gill has featured in 18 away Tests so far. In 34 innings, the right-handed batter has scored 1,403 runs at an average of 43.84, with five hundreds and two half-centuries to his credit. At neutral venues, the Indian captain has played two Tests, scoring 67 runs at an average of 16.75.

Of his first 37 Tests, Williamson played 21 matches away from home. In 40 innings, he scored 1,515 runs at an average of 38.84, with the aid of five hundreds and seven half-centuries. The former Kiwi skipper also played three Tests at neutral venues, scoring 261 runs at an average of 52.20, with one hundred.

