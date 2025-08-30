Shubman Gill vs Kevin Pietersen - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Shubman Gill had an outstanding Test tour of England, which concluded earlier this month. Named captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket, the 25-year-old led from the front with the willow. In five matches (10 innings), he amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40, with four hundreds.

Gill began the series with a fluent knock of 147 in the first innings of the Leeds Test. In the second Test in Birmingham, he was absolutely sensational, registering scores of 269 & 161. The right-handed batter went off the boil briefly, but recovered soon to post a defiant 103 in the Manchester Test.

The Indian skipper has so far featured in 37 Tests. Following his excellent performance in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, we compare his Test stats with that of former England batting star Kevin Pietersen at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Kevin Pietersen - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has scored 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. Of his 2,647 runs, 1,346 have come in 15 matches against England at an average of 51.76. The right-handed batter has also scored 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia at an average of 35.80.

Further, the 25-year-old has 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand at an average of 32.40 and 321 runs in four matches against Bangladesh at an average of 45.85. He has also scored 74 runs in two Test matches against South Africa at an average of 18.50.

After 37 Tests, Pietersen had scored 3,286 runs at an average of 49.04. Of his 3,200-plus runs, 963 came in 10 Tests against Australia at an average of 53.50. He had also scored 561 runs in six Tests against India at an average of 46.75.

Of his first 37 Tests, the former England batter played seven matches against Pakistan, scoring 548 runs at an average of 42.15. He had also notched up 466 runs in four Tests against West Indies (average 66.57) and 486 runs in six Tests against Sri Lanka (48.60).

Shubman Gill vs Kevin Pietersen - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

After 37 Tests, Gill has nine hundreds and seven fifties to his name. Of his nine tons, six have come against England. While he scored four hundreds in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the batter had also notched up two centuries during England's tour of India last year. Of his other three tons, two have come against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Kevin Pietersen 3,286 49.04 226 11 10

(Shubman Gill vs Kevin Pietersen - batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Pietersen had 11 hundreds and 10 fifties to his name, with a best of 226, which came against West Indies in Leeds in May 2007. Of his 11 centuries after 37 matches, two each came against Australia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies. Pietersen had also notched up one hundred against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill vs Kevin Pietersen - Who has a better away record after 37 Tests?

Gill has featured in 18 away Tests. In 34 innings, he has totaled 1,403 runs, averaging 43.84. The right-handed batter has five centuries and two half-centuries in winning causes. In two Test matches at neutral venues, he has scored 67 runs at an average of 16.75.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,403 43.84 269 5 2 Kevin Pietersen 17 1,292 40.37 158 3 5

(Shubman Gill vs Kevin Pietersen - away batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Pietersen played 17 away from home. In 34 innings, he had notched up 1,292 runs at an average of 40.37, with three hundreds and five half-centuries. At home, he had scored 1,994 runs in 20 Tests, averaging 56.97, with eight centuries and five fifties.

Shubman Gill vs Kevin Pietersen - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has been part of 18 Tests that India have won so far. In 33 innings, he has managed 1,573 runs at an impressive average of 54.24. He has six tons and three fifties in wins. Of his nine Test tons, two have come in draws and one in defeat.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Kevin Pietersen 12 1,187 53.95 226 4 3

(Shubman Gill vs Kevin Pietersen - batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Pietersen was part of 12 matches that England won. In 22 innings, he scored 1,187 runs at an average of 53.95, with four hundreds and three half-centuries. Of his 11 centuries after 37 Tests, one came in defeat and as many as six in draws.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

