Shubman Gill vs Kumar Sangakkara - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Team India captain Shubman Gill had a superb Test series in England, which concluded earlier this month. Named skipper after Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket, the 25-year-old clobbered 754 runs in 10 innings at an exceptional average of 75.40, with the aid of four hundreds.

The right-handed batter began his Test captaincy stint with 147 in the opening Test in Leeds. He was then Player of the Match for smashing 269 &161 in a record-breaking effort in Birmingham. After some low scores, the Indian captain hit back with a resolute 103 as the visitors drew the Manchester Test.

While he made his debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2020, Gill has featured in 37 matches so far. In the wake of his brilliance in England, we compare his stats with that of Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara after 37 Tests.

Shubman Gill vs Kumar Sangakkara - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

Having played 37 Test matches, Gill has notched up 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. The right-handed batter seems to have a special liking for England. In 15 Tests against England, he has scored 1,346 runs at an average of 51.76.

The 25-year-old has also scored 537 runs in nine matches against Australia, averaging 35.80 and 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand at an average of 32.40. Gill has 321 runs in four matches against Bangladesh, averaging 45.85. In two Tests against South Africa, he has 74 runs at an average of 18.50.

After 37 Tests, Sangakkara had 2,409 runs at an average of 43.01. He ended his career with 12,400 runs in 134 Tests, averaging 57.40. Of his 2,400-plus runs after 37 Tests, 485 runs came in nine games against England, averaging 32.33.

Sangakkara had also scored 475 runs in eight Tests against South Africa at an average of 31.66 and 398 runs in five Tests against West Indies, averaging 56.85. Further, the former Sri Lankan skipper had 244 runs in one Test against Pakistan.

Shubman Gill vs Kumar Sangakkara - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

After 37 Tests, Gill has notched up nine hundreds and seven fifties, with a career-best of 269 in the 2025 Birmingham Test. Of his Test tons, six have been registered against England. The talented batter has also hit two centuries against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Kumar Sangakkara 2,409 43.01 230 4 13

(Shubman Gill vs Kumar Sangakkara - batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Sangakkara had four hundreds and 13 half-centuries to his name. His best score at that stage was 230, which came against Pakistan in Lahore in 2002. The southpaw had also scored 140 against West Indies and 105* against India, both in Galle (2001), and 128 against Zimbabwe in Colombo (2001).

Shubman Gill vs Kumar Sangakkara - Who has a better away record after 37 Tests?

In 18 away Test matches, Gill has scored 1,403 runs at an average of 43.84. The right-handed batter has notched up five centuries and two half-centuries in away Tests. In two matches at neutral venues, he has an aggregate of 67 runs.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,403 43.84 269 5 2 Kumar Sangakkara 12 895 44.75 230 1 5

(Gill vs Sangakkara - away batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Sangakkara played 12 games away from home. In 22 innings, he scored 895 runs at an average of 44.75, with one hundred and five fifties. In 25 home Tests, he had scored 1,514 runs at an average of 42.05, with three hundreds and eight half-centuries to his name.

Shubman Gill vs Kumar Sangakkara - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has featured 18 matches that India have emerged victorious in. The batter has notched up 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24 in winning causes for India. Six of his hundreds and three of his fifties have come in wins. Of his remaining three Test hundreds, two have come in draws while one has been registered in defeat.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Kumar Sangakkara 15 1,158 72.37 230 4 5

(Gill vs Sangakkara - batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Sangakkara was part of 15 matches that Sri Lanka won. In 18 innings, he scored 1,158 runs at an average of 72.37. All of his four hundreds and five of his 13 half-centuries came in wins. In 14 Tests that Sri Lanka lost, Sangakkara scored 819 runs at an average of 29.25.

