Shubman Gill vs Rahul Dravid - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Shubman Gill, who was named India's new Test captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format, had a memorable tour of England. There were question marks over his batting prowess away from home as well as his leadership credentials. However, Gill answered critics in fine style in both aspects.

The 25-year-old amassed 754 runs in the five-Test series, breaking a number of batting records in the process. Gill began his captaincy stint with an commanding 147 in the first Test in Leeds. In the second match in Birmingham, he dominated proceedings by scoring 269 & 161. After a few low scores, he came up with a defiant knock of 103 in the Manchester Test.

Gill has so far featured in 37 Test matches. Following his impressive batting performance in England, we compare his stats with that of former India head coach Rahul Dravid at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Rahul Dravid - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

Having played 37 Tests, Gill has scored 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. Before the tour of England, he was averaging in the mid-30s. Of his Test runs, 1,346 runs have come in 15 Tests against England at an average of 51.76.

The right-handed batter has also notched up 537 runs in nine matches against Australia at an average of 35.80 and 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand, averaging 32.40. Further, he has also scored 321 runs in four Tests against Bangladesh at an average of 45.85.

After 37 Tests, Dravid had 2,821 runs to his name at an average of 47.01. Of his Test tally after 37 matches, 560 came in five matches against New Zealand at an average of 62.22 and 546 in eight matches against South Africa, averaging 36.40.

The former India captain had also scored 488 runs in six Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 61 and 356 runs in seven Tests against Australia, averaging 29.66. Further, in two Tests against England, he had 187 runs, averaging 62.33.

Shubman Gill vs Rahul Dravid - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has scored nine hundreds and seven half-centuries. Of his nine centuries, six have come against England. Before the five-match series in England, he had notched up two hundreds during England's tour of India early last year. The Indian Test skipper has also registered two centuries against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Rahul Dravid 2,821 47.01 190 6 16

(Shubman Gill vs Rahul Dravid batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Dravid had six hundreds and 16 half-centuries to his name, with a best of 190, which came against New Zealand in Hamilton in January 1999. Of his six centuries, three came against the Kiwis and one each against South Africa, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Shubman Gill vs Rahul Dravid - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 37 Tests?

Of his 37 Tests, Gill has played 16 in SENA nations. In these matches, he has scored 1,268 runs at an average of 42.26. The 25-year-old has four tons in SENA nations, all of them coming in England. He has also hit two fifties in Australia.

Gill averages 52.62 from eight Tests in England and 35.20 from six matches in Australia. Further, in two Tests in South Africa, he has an average of 18.50. The right-handed batter has not played a Test in New Zealand so far.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 16 1,268 42.26 269 4 2 Rahul Dravid 10 878 51.64 190 3 3

(Gill vs Dravid batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Dravid played 10 in SENA nations. In 19 innings, he scored 878 runs at an average of 51.64, with three hundreds and as many fifties. Two of his centuries came in New Zealand and one in South Africa.

Dravid averaged 107 from two Tests in New Zealand and 62.33 from two Tests in England. Further, he averaged 55.40 from three Tests in South Africa and 15.50 from three Tests in Australia.

Shubman Gill vs Rahul Dravid - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has featured in 18 Tests that India have won. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,573 runs, averaging a healthy 54.24. He has six hundreds and three half-centuries in winning causes. Of his nine Test hundreds, two have come in draws and one in defeat.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Rahul Dravid 7 466 38.83 86 0 4

(Gill vs Dravid batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Dravid had been part of seven Tests that India had won. In 12 innings, he had scored 466 runs at an average of 38.83, with a best of 86. Of his six Test hundreds after 37 Tests, five came in draws and one in defeat.

