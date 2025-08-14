Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - comparing their T20I stats ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Team India's Test captain Shubman Gill had a stupendous tour of England recently. In 10 innings across five Tests, he amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40, with the aid of four hundreds. The 25-year-old also registered his career-best score of 269 during the second Test in Birmingham and followed it up with 161 in the second innings of the same match.

Following his fantastic batting effort in the Test matches in England, there are reports that Gill is likely to be handed a T20I comeback for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. In fact, as per a report in Revsportz, not only is he likely to be picked in the team, but could also be named vice-captain, replacing Axar Patel in the role.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is another batter who has thrown his hat in the ring following an impressive IPL 2025. In 14 innings for Rajasthan Royals (RR), he contributed 559 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 159.71, with the aid of six half-centuries. Despite his returns, he is unlikely to make a T20I comeback.

India's team for Asia Cup 2025 is likely to be announced next week. Ahead of it, we compare the batting stats of Gill and Jaiswal in T20Is.

Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Who has scored more runs and has a better average in T20Is?

Having made his debut in January 2023, Gill has featured 21 T20Is so far. In 21 innings, he has scored 578 runs at an average of 30.42. Of his 578 runs, 170 have come against Zimbabwe in five innings at an average of 42.50. He has also scored 144 runs in three innings against New Zealand, averaging 72 and 131 runs in five innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 26.20.

Jaiswal made his T20I debut in August 2023. In 23 matches (22 innings) in the format, he has scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15. Of his 723 runs, 138 runs have come in five innings against Australia at an average of 27.60. The southpaw has also scored 141 runs in three innings against Zimbabwe at an average of 70.50 and 100 runs in one innings against Nepal.

Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Who has a better strike rate in T20Is?

Gill has a strike rate of 139.27 after 21 T20I knocks. He managed a strike rate of 184.61 in three innings against New Zealand and 135.05 in five innings against Sri Lanka. After five innings against Zimbabwe, he has a strike rate of 125.92. Further, in five innings against West Indies, he managed a strike rate of 120.

After 22 T20I knocks, Jaiswal has a strike rate of 164.31. The left-handed batter has managed a strike rate of 168.29 in five innings against Australia and 177.77 in three innings against Sri Lanka. Also, Jaiswal has a strike rate of 157.89 from three innings against West Indies and 165.88 from three innings against Zimbabwe.

Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Who has more 50-plus scores in T20Is?

As of now, Gill has four 50-plus scores to his credit - one hundred and three half-centuries. He scored a brilliant 126* off 63 balls against the Kiwis in February 2023, a knock which featured 12 fours and seven sixes. The elegant batter also struck 77 off 47 against West Indies in Lauderhill in August 2023, 66 off 49 against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024 and 58* off 39 in the next match of the series.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 21 578 30.42 139.27 126* 1 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal 22 723 36.15 164.31 100 1 5

As for Jaiswal, he has six fifty-plus scores to his credit in T20Is - one century and five half-centuries. The southpaw scored 100 off 49 balls against Nepal in 2023 Asian Games quarter-final match in Hangzhou. Further, Jaiswal has registered one half-century each against Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe. He hit 93* off 53 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024.

Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Who has a better record in winning causes in T20Is?

Gill has featured in 13 matches that India have won in T20Is. In these matches, he has totaled 477 runs at an average of 43.36 and a strike rate of 153.37, with one hundred and three half-centuries. In seven matches, that India lost, he scored 62 runs at an average of 8.85. The batter also featured in a tied T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele last year in which he scored 39 off 37 balls.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 13 477 43.36 153.37 126* 1 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 698 46.53 169.41 100 1 5

Jaiswal has been part of 17 T20Is that India have won. In winning causes, he has contributed 698 runs at an average of 46.53 and a strike rate of 169.41, with one hundred and five half-centuries to his name. In losses, Jaiswal has 11 runs in three matches, averaging 3.66. Further, in two tied T20Is, he has scored 14 runs.

