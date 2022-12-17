“Siraj already thinks he is James Anderson” - Twitterati question Indian pacer’s over-aggressive tactics amid ineffective bowling performance

Mohammed Siraj was one of India’s most successful bowlers in the first innings of the Chattogram Test against Bangladesh. He claimed 3/20 in 13 overs as Bangladesh were bundled out for 150 in response to India’s first-innings total of 404.

The 28-year-old, however, looked rather ineffective in the first two sessions of play on Day 4 of the Test on Saturday, December 17. Despite failing to make an impact, he kept having a go at the Bangladesh batters. He attempted to get under opener Najmul Hossain Shanto’s skin by constantly sledging him, but the batter responded with a smile.

Later in the innings, he also tried to intimidate debutant Zakir Hasan, who decided not to engage in any argument with the bowler and instead preferred to look away. While Siraj has tasted success with his aggressive ploy, Twitterati were not quite pleased with his verbal actions on Day 4, especially since he wasn’t able to deliver with the ball in the first two sessions.

While some users trolled him for trying to imitate Virat Kohli’s aggression, others asked him to focus on his bowling instead of indulging in sledging the opposition batters. Many of them also criticized the right-arm pacer for failing to make an impact with the ball in hand.

Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site to Siraj’s bowling in the first two sessions of Day 4 of the Chattogram Test:

Saptak @sapcric @BCCI Abhi video banaye Siraj on fire bolke, what is this behaviour @BCCI Abhi video banaye Siraj on fire bolke, what is this behaviour

PROvesh @its_parvesh_ Siraj bhai mat kar bhai please Siraj bhai mat kar bhai please 🙏

Insaan hu mai @Sarthakbot Why is KL still bowling with Siraj ?? He ain't even Little effective Why is KL still bowling with Siraj ?? He ain't even Little effective

Simran @_Vk_18

Litton ne bhe four maardiya🤣 Siraj yrr kaise bowling krra h ajLitton ne bhe four maardiya🤣 Siraj yrr kaise bowling krra h aj😭Litton ne bhe four maardiya🤣

; @AIH183no The pitch has eased out at Chattogram. On flat decks, Siraj is so overrated.



Not a lot of difference between Shardul and Siraj. In fact, Shardul might actually be better in seam friendly conditions. The pitch has eased out at Chattogram. On flat decks, Siraj is so overrated. Not a lot of difference between Shardul and Siraj. In fact, Shardul might actually be better in seam friendly conditions.

cricbuff 🇮🇳🏏 @007nikhilsharma Will the second-inning Siraj turn up 🤫 Will the second-inning Siraj turn up 🤫

Abhijeet @King__Ro45 Siraj itna aggression dikha rha hai same kohli jaisa...I hate these kind of players. Siraj itna aggression dikha rha hai same kohli jaisa...I hate these kind of players.

DRS @Slow_Bouncer Siraj is very pretentious test bowler.. Siraj is very pretentious test bowler..

Gurdeep Singh @flaming_deep



#INDvsBAN Siraj x Litton in the background daku song playing in my mind. Siraj x Litton in the background daku song playing in my mind. #INDvsBAN

Jugh @jughdan_m Get Umesh on. Siraj bowling useless scrambled seam deliveries out there. He doesn't have the temperament or patience to be testt class bowler. #BAN V IND Get Umesh on. Siraj bowling useless scrambled seam deliveries out there. He doesn't have the temperament or patience to be testt class bowler. #BAN V IND

J🏏 @Indianslumdog Smile on face, no over aggression, do bowling on good length and you get wicket, Siraj learn this from Umesh Yadav Smile on face, no over aggression, do bowling on good length and you get wicket, Siraj learn this from Umesh Yadav

Bangladesh went to tea on Day 4 at 176/3, with Hasan batting on 82 and Mushfiqur Rahim on 2.

When Siraj won the sledging battle against Das in the first innings

While the Indian pacer has failed to make an impact so far in the second innings, he was much more successful with both the ball and his sledging tactics in the first essay.

Bangladesh batter Litton Das was in an aggressive mood and was looking to counter-attack the Indian bowlers. Siraj got into his ears, but the Bangladesh cricketer gave it back. Immediately after their verbal tussle, though, the Indian fast bowler cleaned up Das.

At a press conference following the second day’s play, Siraj opened up on the chat between him and Das. Making light of the incident, he said:

“No, nothing. I just told him it’s not T20 format. This is Test cricket, so play sensible cricket.”

Das was bowled for 24 off 30 as Bangladesh crumbled in response to India’s first innings total of 404.

