SJ vs MON Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 Final?

Surrey Jaguars (SJ) and Montreal Tigers (MON) will face off in the final of the GT20 Canada 2023 on Sunday, August 6. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will host the encounter.

The Jaguars, led by Iftikhar Ahmed, have only got better as the tournament has progressed. They lost to the Tigers by five wickets in their opening game. But since then, they have looked in ominous form.

The Jaguars finished the league stage on top of the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.669 thanks to wins in four out of seven matches. In the Qualifier 1, they took their game a notch up and beat Vancouver Knights by 38 runs.

Matthew Forde was the star of the show for the team. Although he failed with the bat in hand, Forde picked up four wickets to win the Player of the Match award. It was on the back of his spell that the Jaguars were able to restrict the Knights to 101 in 16.4 overs while defending 139.

The Tigers, on the other hand, were once placed on top of the table. However, they slipped to No. 3 after the end of the league stage. But they have made a stupendous comeback to advance to the final of the championship.

The Tigers defeated Brampton Wolves pretty comfortably by nine wickets. Thereafter, they played out of their skin to beat Vancouver Knights by one wicket in a thrilling contest on Saturday.

GT20 Canada 2023, SJ vs MON Prediction: Can the Tigers beat the Jaguars?

Both teams have been in impressive form in recent times. They are well balanced, both in the bowling and batting departments. Given their current form, it is very tough to separate the two teams. The team batting first should win the match and the tournament.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

