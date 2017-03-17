SK Flashback: Bangladesh beat India in the 2007 World Cup

A dramatic match 10 years ago witnessed Bangladesh stage a major upset in the World Cup group match against India.

by rohit sankar SK Flashback 17 Mar 2017, 09:53 IST

India were beaten mercilessly by minnows Bangladesh in the 2007 World Cup

On this day, 10 years back, Bangladesh created one of the biggest upsets in the history of the One Day World Cup when they beat India by 5 wickets in a Group game at Port of Spain. India, grouped along with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bermuda were playing their first match of the World Cup and expected an easy game with their opposition being neighbours, Bangladesh. However, the usually friendly neighbours had a brave, young side up their sleeve who turned the match around.

The beginning

India, led by Rahul Dravid, won the toss and opted to bat first on a pitch laden with moisture. Bangladesh had some wily bowlers in their arsenal and they relished the opportunity to take on a strong Indian batting line-up on a juicy wicket.

Mashrafe Mortaza had Virender Sehwag's stumps in shambles in the third over of the game bringing Robin Uthappa to the crease, who also fell to the Tigers seamer few overs later.

India, however, still had Ganguly at the crease and Sachin Tendulkar had strode out to the middle. But the Bangladesh bowlers were determined to have a field day. The experienced left-arm spinner, Abdur Razzaq, then had Tendulkar caught behind off an inside edge and suddenly India were staring down the barrel at 40/3.

When Mohammad Rafique, the other left-arm spinner in the side had the Indian skipper plumb in front, India were reduced to 72/4 with a large chunk of their batting back in the hut.