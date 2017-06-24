SK Flashback: Bangladesh's first ever series win over India

It was a historic day for the Bangladesh Cricket team.

The team recorded their first ever series win over India in 2015.



24th June 2015 is one of the most memorable days in the history of Bangladesh Cricket. Exactly two years ago, the team scripted a most famous series victory on home soil over the formidable Indian team.

One of the most improved teams in the international arena, the Tigers outclassed the visitors with some dominant displays in their backyard and ensured a 2-1 victory over their opposition in fiercely contested three-match One-Day International series.

New chapter in the history of the Tigers

The series win over India at home was the first ever win for the hosts, and it marked the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Bangladesh cricket. The team has time and again come agonisingly close to getting the better of powerful opposition, but unfortunately for them and the million of fans, their lack of experience of competing in pressure situations has always stalled their progress.

However, in this series, the team showed immense determination and grit to perform better than their superior opposition and etch their name in the record books.

One off Test Match

The highest run-getter for Bangladesh team in Test match cricket.

Even before the commencement of the series, both the sides were jolted with injuries to their key players. Mahmudullah was ruled out of the tournament after fracturing his finger two days prior to the Test match. For the Indian side, their in-form opening batsman, KL Rahul missed the Test match due to illness.

With the possibility of showers, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. The opening combination of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan started the innings steadily against the new ball attack of the home team.

The duo slowly crafted their way to a solid stand of 283 runs at the top of the order. Shikhar Dhawan top scored for the Indian team with an attacking 173 runs while his partner, Murali Vijay scored a patient 150 runs to help the Indian team post a huge first innings total of 462 runs.

In reply, the Tigers were bundled out for 256 runs in the first innings, courtesy some brilliant bowling by Ravichandran Ashwin who scalped a five-wicket haul for the visitors. Despite a dominant performance by the Indian team, the relentless showers meant that plenty of overs were lost during the Test match and the match ended in a drawn contest.

However, there was a lone bright spot for the Tigers in the Test match as their experienced opening batsman, Tamim Iqbal became the highest run scorer for Bangladesh in the longest format of the game.

Mustafizur derails India in ODIs

Mustafizur wrecked the batting unit of the Indian team.

With the Test match ending in a draw, there was plenty at stake for both the sides as they locked horns for the first match of the ODI series at Mirpur. The Bangladesh outfit won the toss and elected to bat first on a flat wicket on offer at the Shere Bangla Stadium.

The home team were propelled to a massive first-innings total of 307 runs, courtesy of half-centuries from Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan. The formidable Indian batting unit faltered in the run chase and was bundled out for 228 runs in pursuit of the target with Mustafizur Rahman picking up five wickets for 50 runs to break the backbone of the batting department.

The Fizz show continues

The Indian outfit entered the second match in a must-win situation to keep the series alive. They toss went their way as Virat Kohli elected to bat first. A dismal performance with the bat combined with some brilliant bowling by Mustafizur meant India were shot out for a low score of 200 runs in the first innings. The left arm pacer replicated his form in the first game and picked up a six-wicket haul to dismantle the top order of the Indian team.

The home team, led by Shakib Al Hasan’s half century, chased down the runs with a comprehensive six-wicket victory and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead over their opposition in the series.

The victory in the second match of the contest ensured that the Tigers recorded the first ever series win over the Indian team.

Finally a win for the Indian team

Dhawan scored a 75 and helped India avoid a white-wash

With pride at stake for the Indian team, they came out all guns blazing for the final match of the series. The possibility of showers in the latter part of the day resulted in Mashrafe Mortaza electing to field first after winning the toss.

A complete batting performance by the team led by Shikhar Dhawan meant that the Indian outfit reached a respectable total of 317 runs in the first innings. In reply, the home team lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to stitch any substantial partnerships in the run chase which eventually led to their downfall.

Lack of contributions by the batting unit resulted in the Indian team earning a consolation victory by 77 runs in the third ODI of the series.

A promising future for the team

A landmark series win over the Indian team marked a new beginning for the Bangladesh team as the series showcased the class and the talent of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. The duo stood up and ensured that the world took notice of their talent with some dominant performances for the home team.