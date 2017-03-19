SK Flashback: India avenge 2007 World Cup loss by trouncing Bangladesh in 2015 World Cup quarter-final

Bangladesh lost to a determined Indian unit at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

by rohit sankar SK Flashback 19 Mar 2017, 12:13 IST

Rohit Sharma hit a sensational hundred to put behind some average form in the tournament

A high-stakes quarter-final between neighbours, India and Bangladesh, in the 2015 World Cup in Australia/New Zealand was awaited with much interest by cricket fans world over. India had embarrassingly lost to Bangladesh eight years before this clash in another World Cup match at Port of Spain, also in the month of March.

The slow start

India won the toss and opted to bat first at the MCG, where they had already won a crucial match against South Africa in the group stages. Bangladesh bowlers were pretty tight and barely gave anything away to the Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Mashrafe Mortaza, the architect of Bangladesh's victory in 2007 against India, kept things tight while Taskin Ahmed and Nasir Hossain were equally adept.

The first wicket came from Shakib Al Hasan, however, as a fidgety Dhawan stepped out of his crease to be dismissed stumped by Mushfiqur Rahim. Kohli followed in the next over as Rubel Hossain tempted him with a teaser outside off stump.

Rubel Hossain bowled a hostile spell that included the key wicket of Kohli

Hossain went on to deliver an excellent opening spell of 6-0-14-1 that put pressure on India. Rohit sedately managed to reach his half-century but there were no free runs available. Taskin then had Rahane caught and this brought Raina to the wicket.