SK Flashback: When India made it 11-0 against arch-rivals Pakistan

India, on the back of a Virat Kohli half-century, extended their undefeated streak against Pakistan to 11.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury SK Flashback 19 Mar 2017, 13:42 IST

Virat Kohli steadied the Indian ship and then steered them to victory

After thunderstorms threatened to derail the electrifying contest between the age-old antagonists, India and Pakistan, the 2016 World T20 match between the two sides finally got going.

The match was curtailed to 18 overs per side, but that did not in any way detract from the game itself. Kudos to the crowd at the Eden Gardens who remained optimistic in the midst of torrential rainfall.

However, it was yet another delightful day in the office for the Indians and a day of despair and agony for Pakistan as India, courtesy a Virat Kohli masterclass, romped home without much fuss. Let’s have a look at how things panned out.

#1 Pre-match buildup – The “Mauka (Opportunity) Man”

Vishal Malhotra in the Mauka advertisement

Ever since the 2015 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, Vishal Malhotra – The “Mauka” man has become a household name. During the World Cup in Austalia, with over 40 lakh views on his ‘Mauka-Mauka’ video, he was the talk of the town.

In the next version of the advertisement, Vishal is seen urging the Pakistan team and Shahid Afridi to perform to potential and break their ten-match losing streak against Team India. However, things did not quite go according to plan and Pakistan slumped to another defeat to remain winless in World Cup games against India in 11 attempts.