SK Play of the Day: England's performance in the Powerplay and Shikhar Dhawan's bizarre run-out

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
114   //    07 Jul 2018, 00:07 IST

Enter caption

The Indian cricket team are taking on England in the second T20 International of the three-match T20I series being held in Cardiff, England.

After suffering a huge defeat in the first match, the English side are looking to avenge their loss and level the series.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Eoin Morgan put India into bat first. Going in with one change, with Jake Ball replacing Moeen Ali, he made an instant impact by removing Rohit Sharma in the last delivery of the second over itself. Rohit was looking extremely uncomfortable against the English bowlers and was not able to get going. He was ultimately dismissed off a short ball as he holed one straight up in the air to Jos Buttler.

Kl Rahul, who scored a century in the previous match, failed to get going in this match as he was dismissed bowled off Liam Plunkett's bowling.

With India in a spot of bother, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were looking to steady the ship for the Men in Blue.

However, Dhawan was dismissed in an extremely bizarre manner in the fifth over of the innings.

It was a length ball on leg stump and Dhawan mistimed the pull. It hit his elbow and flew away to point. Rahul called for the single nonetheless but Dhawan was hobbling in pain as he ran across.

The fielder at point aimed at the non-striker's stumps but Morgan fumbled while trying to whip the bails off. However, he somehow managed to dislodge the bails and Dhawan had to make his way back. It was a poor piece of running by Dhawan, who failed to ground his bat in time. He was slow in running across because of the blow to his elbow, but he would've been safe if he grounded his bat early.

Suresh Raina came in to bat after that and India managed to score just 7 more runs in the Powerplay. They ended at 31-3 in the first six overs.

Luckily, Kohli got India back into the game with a steady knock of 47. MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya took on the English bowlers in the final two overs as well and helped their side reach a respectable total of 148 in their 20 overs.

