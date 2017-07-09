SK Play of the day: Kasigo Rabada dismisses Ben Stokes yet again, keeps absolutely mum

The fast bowler made more than sure he did not get in trouble this time around!

@Rupinzel by Rupin Kale SK Play of the day 09 Jul 2017, 17:31 IST

Kasigo Rabada has dismissed Ben Stokes for the second time in the ongoing Test match between England and South Africa. However, the bowler did not celebrate the wicket at all.

Have a look at the dismissal here:

That’s because a lot has happened between the two Rabada-to-Stokes wickets. The fast-bowler dismissed Stokes for a score of 56 in England’s first innings, and swore at the all-rounder as a way of sending him off.

It gained him a demerit point from the International Cricket Council, which added to the three he had already earned after pushing Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella in an ODI match in January. Four points mean suspension and hence, Rabada will not be able to participate in the second Test of the series.

Rabada expressed feeling heartbroken to let the team down after the decision.

However, the tables have turned today. Bowling his first over of the day against a tentative-looking Stokes, the 22-year-old trapped the left hander leg-before-wicket in the very first delivery that he bowled to him.

The LBW was so plumb that Stokes started walking off even before the umpire raised his finger.

However, Rabada did not say a word this time around. The celebration that followed was legendary. First, Dean Elgar comically clamped his hand on Rabada’s mouth. Then, the latter put his finger over his lips in a gesture of ‘silencing himself.’

We just hope that the bowler does not get banned for that now!

Meanwhile, South Africa have made a thumping comeback in the match and have scalped 4 wickets for less than 10 runs. Morne Morkel dismissed all the three top-order left-handers before Rabada sent Stokes back to the pavilion. It will be interesting to see how England address this mini-collapse now and do not lose the dominant hold that they have over this Test match.

Tweet speak

Rabada making it clear he's not giving Stokes a send off! #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/XBd5x49Pya — Paul Dennett (@the_summer_game) July 9, 2017

Celebrating against Ben Stokes should be an Olympic sport #EngvSA pic.twitter.com/XbKQbKe475 — Vithushan (@Vitu_E) July 9, 2017

If ever there was a personification of "Silence speaks louder than words". #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/vCfuGiPQbH — Cricket bakchod (@AllTimeBakchod) July 9, 2017

Great tight-lipped reaction of Rabada on Stokes wicket. His suspension is ludicrous. With these rules J Emburey would've never got on field — simon hughes (@theanalyst) July 9, 2017

Ben Stokes and send offs. pic.twitter.com/aQLMzkGCgU — Abhishek (@absycric) November 28, 2016