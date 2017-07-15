SK Social Media Round Up - 15th July

Dance, romance, hard work and loads of fun. Take a look to find out more!

Honestly, I tried really hard to come up with a new introduction to this weekly business of compiling the best posts by cricketers. No matter how hard I try, there will never be a perfect way to compliment the feeling of the weekend. A day and a half to catch up on all that you left pending throughout the week. However, you will end up doing none of it (speaking on behalf of the majority who have their procrastination game going strong).

Right now, you might be stuck in traffic or thinking of the perfect venue for your date. Some of you might be planning how to spend the end of your week with your family or friends. While others, including me, are busy staring at our phones, switching between meme pages and food delivery apps. In any case, you can always spare a minute or two to scroll down and check out what these cricketers have been to in the past week.

Go right ahead and watch your favourite cricketers bringing out different emotions live via their social media accounts.

Virat Kohli

Kohli owns the crown when the contest is to determine the ideal boyfriend. The Indian skipper posted an adorable selfie with his lady love, Anushka Sharma, as the two headed for a vacation ahead of India's Sri Lanka tour. The two seem solely responsible for spreading romance in the air as the monsoon announces its visit to India. Couple goals? Definitely!

Much needed break with my love

Chris Gayle

Speaking of visits, India is hosting one of its favourite guests in Bengaluru. Chris Gayle, the West Indies batsman is immensely popular in this country, something that was evident from the swarms of fans who attended his event in the IT city. He is clearly having a lot of fun and he shared one such moment on Instagram. It is always good to have you here Gayle!

By the way, this is Chris Gayle dancing to a popular Bollywood number Laila!

Dale Steyn

He may not be a part of the South African squad for their tour to England but that won't stop him from ‘fishing’ out his targets. Steyn shared an exciting picture holding a tiger fish which, by the way, is a massive catch. Also, if you are bored, you can scroll through the comments on this post for guaranteed entertainment.

Hardik Pandya

You can come up with a cheesy preface to this post because I am too busy admiring it. Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya shared an amazing picture using Steve Jobs’ quote as a caption to wish all his fans a wonderful weekend. Now that's how you seal the deal when you are off duty. By the way, was your introductory line as cheesy as mine?

You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something - your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.

Steve Jobs

#thoughtoftheday #mood

Have a great weekend all

Harbhajan Singh

Son of Sardar shared a picture with his sister, wishing her on her birthday. The precious bond they share as siblings is reflected in the heart-whelming post that Harbhajan Singh shared earlier today.

Happy birthday SISTERI don't know what to say but thank you for your love and care and everything thing you have done for me from childhood till today..lots of love as always.. may waheguru keep you and family very happy and healthy.. god bless you.. see you soon.. enjoy ur day.. love you@plahaginny 2

Kevin Pieterson

Did you really think that my social media round up would end without a post from him? Pietersen shared his work out video on Instagram and it appears that the master of “switch-hits” is in no mood to compromise on the stroke he invented. His caption indicates that he is all set to feature for Surrey Cricket. Ditto KP, Ditto!