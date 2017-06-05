SK Social Media Round-up: 5th June

Read on to find out what your favourite cricketers were up to.

It's the first day of the week and the daily social media roundup is back. India's spectacular win over Pakistan in their opening match of Champions Trophy 2017 might have worked towards easing the Monday Blues for most of us.

Well, now that we can move ahead in the tournament, it's time to check what the cricket world was up to post the match as all your favourite players shared their fun moments from yesterday.

Yuvraj Singh

We had to start with the King of Cricket. The Punjabi scored a crucial half-century for Team India in yesterday's match against Pakistan and took home the Man of the Match award. The fact that his brilliant knock came just a day before the Cancer Survivors Day added more value to it. Yuvi shared a selfie of him with the Man of the Match trophy on Instagram and dedicated his title to all the brave survivors of cancer.

My innings on #CancerSurvivorDay is dedicated to all the heroes & survivors out there. Also my thoughts & Prayers to all impacted in #londonattack. #India #Youwecan #livedareinspire #GetUpAndDoItAgain A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Hardik Pandya

Didn't get the perfect Good Morning text? Don't worry we have your back. Another Indian star in yesterday's game, Pandya sure knows the right way to seal the Instagram deal. The 23-year-old’s latest post gets 10/10 for attitude and style quotient. Pandya chose to convey his morning wishes with a photo of himself sporting casuals and a motivational quote. Extra points for optimism!

Learn from yesterday Live for today Hope for tomorrow ‍ good morning uk and good afternoon have a good day all A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya_official) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

Shikhar Dhawan

Contributing to India's grand total of 319 with a half century, the opener also decided to share a post with the team. Dhawan clicked a selfie with the team as they were dining post the match. He chose powerful Punjabi words to caption the image. His words glorify the team spirit and translate to, “We have enough guns and bravery. Our blood is hot and we have a strong support.” What a gesture!

Kol asla vi bada hai tey daleri vi badi hai..khoon garam hai poora halah sheri vi badi hai...Buraahhhhh A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Virender Sehwag

He has to be a part of this list. After having entertained us with his comments throughout the match, Sehwag shared a picture with Sachin Tendulkar. The two shared a moment from the Ind-Pak match and it graced Sehwag's Instagram account as well.

#greattime #sachinpaaji #indvspak #fullfeel A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

Chris Gayle

Gayle shared a frame with the retired Jamaican footballer Ricardo Fuller alongside Kevin Murray in an attempt to express his love for football. Despite being away from the Champions Trophy, Gayle is happy with his social life. At least his profile suggests that.