SK Social Media round-up: 7th June

Read on to see what your favourite cricketers have to offer today.

So it's almost the end of the day and time for our daily social media round up. This one section brings to you pieces from the lives of cricketers across the globe. Thanks to these cricketers, Instagram was blessed in the past 24 hours. Scroll down to find out what your favourite cricketers were up to.

Umesh Yadav

We have this Indian bowler leading the list tonight. Umesh Yadav, who is currently in London for the Champions Trophy, posted an adorable selfie with his wife on Instagram on the occasion of her birthday. A sweet and simple message accompanying the post had all his fans pouring in their love and wishes for the couple. Isn't it picture perfect?

Happy birthday Mrs.Tanya Yadav God bless you. Love you A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

Suresh Raina

He might not be in the Indian squad now but Raina is certainly not taking his fitness routine lightly. He posted his workout video on Instagram and he can be seen working really hard to build up his muscles and increase his stamina. His message alongside the video definitely gave us the idea fitness is an integral part of his lifestyle now.

Kevin Pietersen

One of my personal favourites, Kevin Pietersen's latest Instagram post is with his wife as they enjoy the beautiful sunset at King's Camp Private Game Reserve in Africa. Pietersen spent some quality time with his family and posted a lot of pictures of them having fun but this one carries its own charm.

Dwayne Bravo

On the field or off it, the chemistry between these two Caribbean cricketers is bound to make you smile. Bravo posted a picture on Instagram with Chris Gayle conveying him his best wishes for his live event. Now that's perfect Bromance!

Jasprit Bumrah

Everyone deserves an off day and no one makes as much of it as the Indian bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah posted a picture with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the two did some shopping and had lunch together.

Yuvraj Singh

We have saved the best for last. Alright fans, get ready for some major throwback. Yuvraj Singh posted an old picture with Zaheer Khan and also pointed out that the latter was wearing his jacket. Doesn't it make you nostalgic?