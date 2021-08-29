SKN vs GUY Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns in Match No. 8 of the 2021 CPL on Monday, August 30 at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Patriots have got off to a thunderous start in the ongoing edition of the CPL. The Dwayne Bravo-led unit is placed at the top of the points table with a net run rate of 0.792.

After rolling over the Barbados Royals, they defeated the Warriors by eight wickets on Saturday. Having been put in to field first, the Patriots restricted the in-form Warriors to 146 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Dominic Drakes was impressive against the Royals and he didn’t flatter to deceive in the second game either. The fast bowler picked up three crucial wickets.

In the run-chase, Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas’ 113-run stand for the opening wicket put the Patriots in the driver’s seat. Even as Lewis made a 39-ball 62, while Thomas stayed unbeaten on 55.

The Patriots chased the target down in 18.5 overs with seven balls left in the innings.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have had their fair share of stutters in the ongoing edition of the CPL.

The team, led by Nicholas Pooran, defeated the Trinbago Knight Riders to start their CPL campaign. Shimron Hetmyer’s half-century played a key role in the win.

The likes of Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq also bowled well.

But against the Patriots, they looked a tad out of sorts. Chandrapaul Hemraj and Mohammad Hafeez scored in the 30s followed by a 23-run cameo from Pooran.

However, they fell short of the total they wanted to reach. Their bowlers kept the batters in check in the powerplay, but couldn’t carry the momentum.

They will be looking to park the agony of the previous game aside and take the field with new zeal.

Can the Patriots win their third game in succession?

The Patriots are in stupendous form in the CPL, having won both their games without dropping much sweat. Their batters have fired in unison and the bowlers have been up to the mark as well.

The Warriors, meanwhile, know the art of staging a comeback after defeat. They generally don’t stay in the second half of the table for long.

While the Patriots might seem favorites, expect the Warriors to bounce back in their next CPL game.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win the CPL match.

