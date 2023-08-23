SKN vs JAM Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 match?

Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are set to lock horns in Match 7 of the CPL 2023. The game will take place on Wednesday, August 23 (Thursday, August 24 in India) at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The Tallawahs, led by Brandon King, are placed second in the points table with three points and a net run rate of +0.550. They started their campaign by beating Saint Lucia Kings by 11 runs at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet.

King came into the tournament after a splendid show in the T20I series against India. He carried his form after scoring 81 runs off 53 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes. He also went on to win the Player of the Match award.

On the back of his knock, the Tallawahs scored 187 in 20 overs. Later Imad Wasim, who also played a cameo with the bat in hand, picked up three wickets of Faf du Plessis, Sikandar Raza, and Kimani Melius.

After beating the Kings, the Tallawahs were to face Barbados Royals, but the match had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain.

The Patriots, led by Evin Lewis, had both their matches washed off due to rain. Only three overs were possible in their match against the Trinbago Knight Riders. Their match against Saint Lucia Kings could not take place due to rain. For now, there is no chance of rain for their next game.

CPL 2023, SKN vs JAM Prediction: Can the Tallawahs beat the Patriots?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be playing their first match at home. Hence, they will be familiar with the conditions and will also have crowd support. The Tallawahs will need to fight hard to secure victory in the upcoming match.

Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win this CPL 2023 match

