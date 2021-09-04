SKN vs SLK Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings will lock horns in the 17th match of the CPL 2021 on Sunday at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Patriots, led by Dwayne Bravo, have arguably been the standout team in the ongoing edition of the CPL. They had won all of their first five matches and cemented their place at the top of the points table. However, on Saturday, the Saint Lucia Kings halted their winning run in the CPL.

The Kings beat the Patriots by 100 runs at the Warner Park in St. Kitts. After being put in to bat first, the Kings racked up a massive score of 224 for the loss of two wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Faf du Plessis, the Kings’ skipper, found his form with the bat in hand.

The former South Africa skipper wasn’t in the best of form in the first few games. However, against the Patriots, he hammered an unbeaten 60-ball knock of 120 with the help of 13 fours and five sixes. Roston Chase lent him the apt support, scoring 64 at a strike rate of 206.45.

In the run-chase, the Patriots lost the early wickets of Devon Thomas and Chris Gayle. However, Evin Lewis carried on and scored 73 off 42 with five fours and six sixes. To his dismay, he didn’t get much support from the other end and Keemo Paul accounted for Lewis' wicket.

Once Lewis got out, the writing was on the wall for the Patriots. Paul picked up three wickets for the Kings. With the win, the Kings moved to second in the points table in the CPL from the fifth spot. The Patriots remain at the top of the CPL table.

Roston Chase taking wickets again. Could any of these be a #CPLRario Moment? Share your thoughts for a chance to win exclusive packs from @rariohq #CPL21 #CricketPlayedLouder #SLKvSKNP pic.twitter.com/2UgGu1mkOy — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 4, 2021

Can the Patriots get back to winning ways?

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

In all the morning games of the 2021 CPL, the chasing teams have found it tough. On Saturday, even the in-form Patriots couldn’t chase down a target. Earlier in the CPL, they had shown how good they could be while chasing.

The Kings’ bowling, on the other hand, has gone from strength to strength. In the upcoming encounter in the CPL, the team, batting first, will again have the upper hand.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this CPL game.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar