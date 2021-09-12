SKN vs TKR Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns in the 30th match of CPL 2021 on Monday, September 13, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Patriots, led by Dwayne Bravo, were on a three-match losing streak after winning all of their first five games in CPL 2021. They also lost their top spot and slipped down to fourth in the points table.

However, the Patriots found their mojo against Trinbago Knight Riders when the two sides met on September 11. Bravo and Co. defeated the Knights by eight wickets with 32 balls to spare.

After electing to field first, the Patriots restricted TKR to an under-par score of 159 in 20 overs. Colin Munro top-scored for the Knights with a 34-ball 47, laced with three fours and two massive sixes.

The other top-order batters got starts, but couldn’t convert. In the end, Sunil Narine’s cameo of 33 off 18 with one four and four sixes propelled TKR’s score. Dominic Drakes and Jon-Russ Jaggesar were the standout bowlers for the Patriots as they picked up three wickets each.

The run-chase turned out to be a one-sided affair in favor of the Patriots. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis stitched a partnership of 67 runs in the powerplay to put their team on the driver’s seat. Ali Khan gave TKR a breather after he dismissed Gayle, who scored an 18-ball 35.

However, Lewis went on to notch 102 off 52 with five fours and as many as 11 sixes. The southpaw played at a strike rate of 196.15 and saw the Patriots to victory. With the win, the Patriots regained their top spot while the Knights slipped to second in the CPL points table.

Can TKR get their top spot back in the CPL?

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Knights’ bowling had been one of the most economical in the CPL 2021. But the Patriots made a mockery of it the other night. Patriots’ batting also got some much-needed momentum back.

Games played under the floodlights have favored the chasing teams. The trend isn't expected to change in the last league game of CPL 2021.

Prediction: Team batting second to win the match.

