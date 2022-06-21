SL vs AUS prediction: Who will win today’s 4th ODI?

Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the fourth game of the five-match ODI series on June 21 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The series currently stands at 2-1, with the hosts in the lead.

Australia won the first ODI but would go on to lose the next two games. Sri Lanka have been very good and are on the brink of a series win. With the series leveled at 1-1, the Lankan side brought up their A-game in the third ODI to go ahead in the series.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. He led from the front and scored 62 at the top of the order. Contributions from Alex Carey (49), Travis Head (70*) and Glenn Maxwell (33) helped the visitors post a total of 291. Jeffrey Vandersay picked up three wickets for Sri Lanka with the ball.

Pathum Nissanka scored a fantastic century and was well-supported by Kusal Mendis while chasing 292. Nissanka was dismissed on 137 and Mendis was retired hurt on 87. The duo, however, had laid the platform as the Lankans chased down their highest total at the R. Premadasa Stadium to win the game by six wickets.

We have seen some exciting games in the series so far. Both sides will come out hard on Tuesday when the series will be on the line. Expect another cracking game in Colombo.

Will Australia (AUS) beat Sri Lanka (SL)?

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 4

The Australian side made some changes to their side and their bowling was not on the mark as they failed to defend their total of 292. Fans can expect their experienced players to return to the side in the must-win contest. A loss on Tuesday and they will lose the series.

The Lankan side is expected to come out hard and carry forward their winning momentum. They have fired in unison and will look to repeat their performance on Tuesday. Despite losing their last two games, expect the Australian side to make a comeback in the series and force the series into the decider.

Prediction: Australia (AUS) to win this encounter

