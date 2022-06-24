SL vs AUS prediction: Who will win today’s 5th ODI?

Sri Lanka and Australia are set to cross swords in the final game of the five-match ODI series on Friday. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the match.

The hosts, captained by Dasun Shanaka, have shown a great deal of grit and determination so far in the series. The home team lost their first match after Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 80 to give Australia a two-wicket win.

From there on, the Lankans have won three matches in a row to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. In the previous game, Australia gave them a run for their money, but the hosts won the match by four runs.

After being asked to bat first, the hosts scored 258 in 48 overs on the back of Charith Asalanka's century. Batting at No.5, the southpaw scored 110 off 106 balls with the help of 10 fours and one six. Subsequently, he also won the Player of the Match award.

Matt Kuhnemann, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh picked up two wickets apiece for Australia. In their run-chase, the Aussies hardly found themselves ahead of their opposition. David Warner scored 99 runs before getting stumped off Dhananjaya de Silva.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Results have not gone the Aussies' way in the ODI series but Australia skipper Aaron Finch says the support shown from Sri Lankans has created an 'unbelievable' atmosphere 🥰 #SLvAUS Results have not gone the Aussies' way in the ODI series but Australia skipper Aaron Finch says the support shown from Sri Lankans has created an 'unbelievable' atmosphere 🥰 #SLvAUS https://t.co/QvoOTpGP05

Cummins and Kuhnemann tried their hearts out, but their valiant efforts went in vain. Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka defended 19 runs in his last over after Kuhnemann carted him for a few fours.

Will Australia (AUS) beat Sri Lanka (SL)?

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Sri Lanka have looked in form, especially in their last three games. Even in the first game, they had every chance of winning before Maxwell took them apart. The home team will go into the last game as the favorites.

Australia, on the other hand, will look to salvage some pride and end their campaign on a high.

Prediction: Sri Lanka (SL) to win this encounter

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Australia beat Sri Lanka? Yes No 2 votes so far