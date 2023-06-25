SL vs IRE Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka (SL) and Ireland (IRE) are set to lock horns in Match No.15 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday, June 25. The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are sitting pretty on top of the table in Group B with four points and a net run rate of +4.220 thanks to wins in both their matches. They will go into the match after beating Zeeshan Maqsood’s Oman by 10 wickets two days ago.

After opting to field first, Sri Lanka bowled Oman out for 98 in 30.2 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga ran through the opposition batting lineup with figures of 7.2-2-13-5. Hasaranga is also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, having taken 11 wickets from two matches.

Ayaan Khan scored 41 runs for Oman, but apart from him, none of the other batters stepped up. Sri Lanka chased down the target with 35 overs left in their innings. Dimuth Karunaratne stayed not out on 61 off 51 balls with eight fours.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, on the other hand, need a win to stay alive in the competition. They are placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of -0.177. They will go into the game after losing to Richie Berrington’s Scotland by one wicket. With eight runs needed off the last over, Michael Leask’s heroics took the Scottish team home.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, SL vs IRE Prediction: Can Ireland Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka will go into the match as favourites without a doubt. Their premier spinner Hasaranga is going through a purple patch and it would not be easy for the Irish batters to face him. The Sri Lankan batters are also in decent enough form to trouble the Irish bowlers.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

