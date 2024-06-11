SL vs NEP Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sri Lanka vs Nepal 2024 T20 World Cup match

Sri Lanka will be up against Nepal in match number 23 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday, June 12. The Group D match will begin at 5:00 AM IST and 7:30 PM local time.

The Lankans are languishing in the last position in the points table in their group, with two losses from two matches. They need to win against Nepal to keep their Super 8 hopes alive. Sri Lanka have had two very poor games. They went down to South Africa by four wickets in New York and suffered a two-wicket defeat against Bangladesh. In both matches, their batting let them down pretty badly.

Nepal began their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket loss to Netherlands at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Batting first, they were bowled out for 106. Netherlands chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

Trending

Sri Lanka vs Nepal head-to-head record in T20Is

Sri Lanka and Nepal have never met in international cricket till date. Both sides will look to clinch a key win when they face each other on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Sri Lanka: N/A

Matches won by Nepal: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Sri Lanka vs Nepal head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka and Nepal have never clashed in the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup. On paper, Sri Lanka will be favorites, but Nepal are no pushovers.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Sri Lanka: N/A

Matches won by Nepal: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

What is Nepal's record in the T20 World Cup?

Nepal have played four matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, winning two and losing two. They made their debut in the tournament in the 2014 edition Bangladesh. Nepal played three matches in the 2014 T20 World Cup, winning two matches and losing one.

Expand Tweet

They beat Hong Kong by 80 runs in Chattogram. Batting first, Nepal posted 149-8 and bundled out Hong Kong for 69. Their second win came against Afghanistan. In this game, Nepal posted 141-5 batting first and held the opposition to 132-8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback