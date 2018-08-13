SL vs RSA ODI Series: Interesting numbers

Before the start of the series, South Africa was on a winning streak against the Sri Lankan team for eight consecutive matches in ODIs. However, Sri Lanka had just thrashed the visitors in the test series. These factors combined, this series was expected to be an exciting one as it turned out to be finally. The African team continued their winning streak by beating hosts in the first three matches and were eyeing a 5-0 series win. Well, Sri Lankans have something else in their mind. They made a great comeback from 0-3 and went on to win the last two games. Though it came too late and South Africa won the series from 3-2.

Angelo Mathews was the leading run-scorer of the series.

Here we will take a look at some of the interesting stats of this series:

2440 - No. of total runs scored in the series ( Runs break-up: Bat - 2308, Extras - 132)

254 - No. of fours hit in the series, Quinton de Kock hit the maximum no. of fours(27)

41 - No. of sixes hit in the series, Jean-Paul Duminy hit the maximum no. of sixes(9)

1 - Reeza Hendricks scored the only century in the series.

14 - No. of half-centuries scored in the series ( South African batsmen - 6, Sri Lankan batsmen - 8)

102 - No. of runs scored by Reeza Hendricks in the 3rd ODI, the highest individual score in the series

235 - No. of runs scored by Angelo Mathews in the series, the most by any player

78.33 - Batting average of Angelo Mathews in the series, the most by any player

135.92 - Batting strike rate of Jean-Paul Duminy in the series, the best by any batsman in the series

363/7 - South Africa's score in the 3rd ODI, highest team total in the series.

109 - No. of runs added by Thisara Perera and Dasun Shanaka for the 7th wicket in the 4th ODI, the highest partnership for any wicket in the series

94 - No. of matches taken by Quinton de Kock to complete 4000 runs in ODIs, 2nd fastest for South Africa and 6th fastest overall.

77 - No. of matches taken by Kusal Perera to complete 2000 runs in ODIs. He is the 17th Sri Lankan batsman to achieve this milestone.

80 - No. of wickets fell down in the series

14 - No. of wickets taken by Akila Dananjaya in the series, the most by any bowler

6/29- Bowling figures of Akila Dananjaya in the 5th ODI, the best by any bowler in the series. It was the only instance of a bowler taking five or more than five wickets in an inning in the series.

17.85 - Bowling average of Akila Dananjaya in the series, the least by any bowler in the series

4.60 - Bowling economy of Keshav Maharaj in the series, the least by any bowler in the series

10.0 - Bowling strike rate of Dasun Shanaka in the series, the best by any bowler in the series

77 - No. of matches taken by Suranga Lakmal to take his 100 ODI wickets. He is the 17th Sri Lankan bowler to achieve this milestone.

14 - When Quinton de Kock captained his side in the fourth ODI, he was 14th ODI captain for South Africa (at least for one match).