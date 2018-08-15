Sri Lanka vs South Africa, One-off T20I: Key moments of the game

Sri Lanka had crushed the visitors in the Test series but they made a great comeback to bag the ODI series, which is why spectators were looking to this match with a lot of excitement. Everyone was eager to see the climax of this one-month long tour, full of twists and turns. As it happened, it was the Sri Lankans who continued their upswing in the limited-overs leg of the series. South Africa got bowled out for their lowest T20I score and Sri Lanka managed to chase down it, ending the series on a high note.

Here, in this article, we will take a look at the key moments of the match.

South Africa Innings:

Amla's early departure

South Africa's captain JP Duminy won the toss and opted to bat first. Quinton de Kock started the procedures promisingly when he hit three boundaries off the opening over. However, it was clear what was about to happen in the next over.

Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews introduced the spin attack from the other end and de Silva delivered on his fifth ball. Amla gave a catching practice to the fielder at cover for a four-ball duck, his second in succession and third on the tour.

Sandakan's triple-wicket maiden

Lakshan Sandakan celebrating after taking a wicket.

Wickets kept falling as the innings further progressed. Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendriks and the skipper JP Duminy got out in regular intervals and SA were 69 for 4 after 10. The onus was on David Miller and Henrich Klassen who were still out there in the middle. However, Lakshan Sandakan, in his third over, wrecked havoc on the opponents and took away any chances of reviving the South African innings, if it was there.

He dismissed Henrich Klassen on the very first ball of this over when he was caught by Kusal Mendis at point. He further dismissed Andile Phehlukwayo and Kagiso Rabada in the same over to register a triple-wicket maiden. Visitors were reduced to 73 for 7.

Innings wrap up

At 7/73, David Miller only had the tail to work with. He tried to take chances and ended up becoming Dananjaya's second scalp. Sri Lankan pacers, already motivated by the work of their spinners, wrapped up the innings for 98. Kasun Rajitha dismissed Lungi Ngidi and Isuru Udana got rid of Tabraiz Shamsi at the end.

