Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, One-off T20I: Key moments of the game

Nishant Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
44   //    15 Aug 2018, 22:05 IST

Sri Lanka had crushed the visitors in the Test series but they made a great comeback to bag the ODI series, which is why spectators were looking to this match with a lot of excitement. Everyone was eager to see the climax of this one-month long tour, full of twists and turns. As it happened, it was the Sri Lankans who continued their upswing in the limited-overs leg of the series. South Africa got bowled out for their lowest T20I score and Sri Lanka managed to chase down it, ending the series on a high note.

Here, in this article, we will take a look at the key moments of the match.

South Africa Innings:

Amla's early departure

South Africa's captain JP Duminy won the toss and opted to bat first. Quinton de Kock started the procedures promisingly when he hit three boundaries off the opening over. However, it was clear what was about to happen in the next over.

Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews introduced the spin attack from the other end and de Silva delivered on his fifth ball. Amla gave a catching practice to the fielder at cover for a four-ball duck, his second in succession and third on the tour.

Sandakan's triple-wicket maiden

Enter captio
Lakshan Sandakan celebrating after taking a wicket.

Wickets kept falling as the innings further progressed. Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendriks and the skipper JP Duminy got out in regular intervals and SA were 69 for 4 after 10. The onus was on David Miller and Henrich Klassen who were still out there in the middle. However, Lakshan Sandakan, in his third over, wrecked havoc on the opponents and took away any chances of reviving the South African innings, if it was there.

He dismissed Henrich Klassen on the very first ball of this over when he was caught by Kusal Mendis at point. He further dismissed Andile Phehlukwayo and Kagiso Rabada in the same over to register a triple-wicket maiden. Visitors were reduced to 73 for 7.

Innings wrap up

At 7/73, David Miller only had the tail to work with. He tried to take chances and ended up becoming Dananjaya's second scalp. Sri Lankan pacers, already motivated by the work of their spinners, wrapped up the innings for 98. Kasun Rajitha dismissed Lungi Ngidi and Isuru Udana got rid of Tabraiz Shamsi at the end.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Dinesh Chandimal Kagiso Rabada
Nishant Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket enthusiast and keen observer.
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018, Only T20I: 3 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Only T20I: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
5 take-aways from the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Test series 
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Third ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Second Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Fifth ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned from Sri Lanka-South Africa ODI series
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Test 1, Day 2 - 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
Otis Gibson speaks on the bowling options available,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 12 Jul
SL 287/10 & 190/10
RSA 126/10 & 73/10
Sri Lanka win by 278 runs
SL VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Fri, 20 Jul
SL 338/10 & 275/5
RSA 124/10 & 290/10
Sri Lanka win by 199 runs
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sun, 29 Jul
SL 193/10 (34.3 ov)
RSA 196/5 (31.0 ov)
South Africa win by 5 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 01 Aug
SL 244/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 246/6 (42.5 ov)
South Africa win by 4 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 05 Aug
RSA 363/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 285/10 (45.2 ov)
South Africa win by 78 runs
RSA VS SL live score
4th ODI | Wed, 08 Aug
SL 306/7 (39.0 ov)
RSA 187/9 (21.0 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 3 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS RSA live score
5th ODI | Sun, 12 Aug
SL 299/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 121/10 (24.4 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 178 runs
SL VS RSA live score
Only T20I | Yesterday
RSA 98/10 (16.4 ov)
SL 99/7 (16.0 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 3 wickets
RSA VS SL live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us