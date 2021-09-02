SLK vs GUY Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

The Saint Lucia Kings and the Guyana Amazon Warriors will cross swords in the 13th match of the CPL 2021 on Thursday, September 2, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Kings promised a whole lot in the ongoing edition of the CPL. However, they haven’t quite been able to convert the potential into substance as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table in the CPL. The 120-run loss to the Jamaica Tallawahs has hurt them big time.

In their second CPL game, the Kings defeated the Trinbago Knight Riders by five runs. Tim Seifert gave them an almighty scare, but the Kings managed to hold their nerve. In their third CPL match, the Kings lost by 27 runs after they failed to chase down 159 in their 20 overs.

Andre Fletcher scored a valiant 55-ball 81 with six fours and four sixes, but his efforts were in vain. He didn’t get much support from the rest of the team. Kesrick Williams had a decent outing for them as the fast bowler picked up four wickets, giving away only 24 runs in four overs.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have had a tough time in the CPL competition. They started their CPL campaign with a nine-run win over the Trinbago Knight Riders. However, back-to-back losses at the hands of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots pushed them on the backfoot.

On Wednesday, they beat the Knights after the game went into the Super Over. Both teams were locked on 138 after 20 overs. Romario Shepherd thereafter bowled a one-over eliminator and took the Warriors home in an exciting CPL contest.

Can the Kings stop the Warriors?

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League Final (CPL)

The Warriors have a fairly in-form bowling attack while the Kings have shown sparks of brilliance in their batting. Fletcher and Tim David have displayed their stupendous prowess with the bat. The Warriors have a power-packed bowling unit and performing against them may not be a walk on the park for the out-of-form Kings’ batting lineup.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this CPL game

Edited by Ritwik Kumar