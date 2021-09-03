SLK vs SKN Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

The Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will cross swords in the 15th match of the CPL 2021 on Saturday, September 4, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Patriots are having a stupendous run in the ongoing edition of the CPL. The team, led by Dwayne Bravo, are sitting on top of the points table with victories in all five of their matches so far. In their previous match, they beat the Barbados Royals by two wickets.

After electing to field first, the Patriots restricted the Royals to 160 for the loss of eight wickets. Skipper Bravo was excellent as he picked up four wickets for 26 runs in his four overs. In the run-chase, the Patriots survived tense moments after Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis perished cheaply.

However, Dominic Drakes and Sheldon Cottrell scored 28 and 20* respectively to take the Patriots to victory in the CPL game. In fact, it was Cottrell who smashed a six downtown off Ashley Nurse to continue the Patriots’ winning run. Chris Gayle also chipped in with a handy 39-ball 42.

The Kings, on the other hand, must be brimming with confidence after their 51-run win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday. Roston Chase’s all-round show helped the Kings secure their second win in the CPL 2021. He scored a 50-ball 85 with six fours and seven sixes.

The knock helped the Kings rack up 149 on the board in the CPL game. Thereafter, the Kings’ bowlers knocked the Warriors out for 98 in 16.5 overs. Chase picked up the crucial wicket of Nicholas Pooran. But despite the win, the Kings kept languishing in fifth in the CPL points table.

Can the Kings halt the Patriots’ dream run?

The Patriots have been performing with both bat and ball in the ongoing edition of the CPL. Their batters have delivered under pressure in stiff run-chases and are in pretty good form in the tournament.

The Kings’ bowlers will have to work hard to stop the Patriots’ batting lineup. Going into the next CPL game, the Patriots well and truly seem to have the upper hand over the Kings.

Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win this CPL game.

