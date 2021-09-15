SLK vs SKN Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings will lock horns in the final of CPL 2021 on Wednesday at the Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Kings have had their ups and downs in the ongoing edition of the CPL. They finished fourth in the CPL points table, and qualified for the semi-final with ten points from as many games. They started their campaign with a 120-run loss to Jamaica Tallawahs, but have made a comeback.

In their last two games, they didn’t have Faf du Plessis, who missed out due to a leg injury. However, Andre Fletcher led them to the final with a resounding 21-run win over defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders on Tuesday at Warner Park.

After batting first, Mark Deyal’s 44-ball 78 helped them post 205 on the board. Roston Chase, David Wiese and Tim David scored 30s to boost the Kings' total. Thereafter, Wiese’s second five-wicket haul powered the team to their second CPL final in a row.

The Patriots, meanwhile, began their CPL campaign with five wins in a row. The Dwayne Bravo-led team looked set to finish on top of the points table. However, Bravo sustained a groin strain, and had to sit out for a few games, after which the team lost three matches on the trot.

However, an eight-wicket win over the Trinbago Knight Riders helped them become the first team to qualify for the CPL semis. In the last-four clash, their decision to field first seemed to backfire when the Guyana Amazon Warriors racked up 178 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

However, Evin Lewis’ unbeaten 39-ball 77 took the Patriots to the CPL final. The left-hander smashed three fours and eight sixes, helping the Patriots chase down the target with 13 balls to spare. In the league stage, the Patriots had lost to the Kings both times.

Can the Patriots beat the in-form Kings in the CPL 2021 final?

Evin Lewis has been in devastating form for the Patriots in the CPL. The Patriots’ batting hasn’t flattered to deceive either in the CPL. So the Kings’ bowlers may not find it easy to stop them.

However, the fact that the Kings beat the Patriots in the league stage should give them confidence. The Kings’ batters are also in riveting form, so an exciting CPL final seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

