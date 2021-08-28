SLK vs TKR Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2021 match?

St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns in Match No. 7 of the 2021 CPL on Sunday, August 29 at the Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Kings got off to the worst possible start in the CPL after the Jamaica Tallawahs beat them by 120 runs on Friday, August 27. They leaked the second-highest team total of 255 after electing to field first. Wahab Riaz went for 61 runs in his quota of three overs at an economy rate of 20.33.

Barring Roston Chase, who picked up two wickets for 33 runs, none of the bowlers could stop the run-flow. Obed McCoy scalped three wickets but conceded 52 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 13. Keemo Paul, Usman Qadir and Kesrick Williams also went for plenty.

Rahkeem Cornwall started the Kings’ run-chase with two fours and a six. But once Migael Pretorius dismissed him in the first over itself, their batting fell apart. Tim David scored a 28-ball 56 with eight fours and three sixes, but his efforts weren’t enough for the Kings to get even closer in the CPL game.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, started the CPL with a nine-run loss at the hands of the Guyana Amazon Warriors. However, the Kieron Pollard-led unit next thumped the Barbados Royals by six wickets to open their account. The Knight Riders chased down 123 with 19 balls to spare.

After being put in to field first, Isuru Udana’s five-wicket haul helped the Knight Riders restrict the Royals to 122 in 19.2 overs. Ravi Rampaul and Akeal Hosen didn’t concede a lot of runs either. In their run-chase, the TKR lost the early wickets of Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro.

Mohammad Amir ripped through their top-order. However, an unbeaten stand of 87 runs between skipper Pollard and Denesh Ramdin bailed the Knight Riders out of jail. Pollard scored 58 off 30 with three fours and six sixes. His blistering knock helped TKR chase down the target comfortably.

Can the Kings stop the high-flying Knight Riders?

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Barring Jayden Seales, the other four bowlers for the Knight Riders - Akeal Hosein, Narine, Rampaul and Udana - have been exceptional. Hosein has bowled at a frugal economy rate of 4.37.

The Kings’ batters looked out of sorts last time and they have their task cut out. The Knight Riders’ batting also seemed to gain momentum and will now look to dominate the out-of-form Kings’ bowling.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win the CPL match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee