“When it comes to Australia, we start being extra competitive” - Smriti Mandhana

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has revealed that the team become extra competitive when they face Australia because of the level of competitiveness of the opponents.

The Indian Women’s team is all set to take on Australia in a limited-overs series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is as well as a one-off Day-Night Test. The series will begin on September 21.

In an interaction on The Scoop podcast, Mandhana opened up on the challenges of playing against Australia. The elegant left-hander was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"We all love playing against Australia, because they are one of the best teams in the world and quite competitive. When it comes to Australia, you're a bit more pumped because the level of competitiveness the Australian team, it just rubs off on us and we also start being extra competitive."

🚨 NEWS 🚨: India Women’s squad for one-off Test, ODI and T20I series against Australia announced. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND



More Details 👇 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 24, 2021

India beat Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final in Derby on the back of Harmanpreet Kaur's sensational 171 not out. Poonam Yadav then ran through Australia’s batting in the T20 World Cup opener in Sydney last year. India, however, succumbed to Australia in the final.

According to Mandhana, though, India have improved significantly since the one-sided loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup final. The Aussies thumped India by 85 runs in the final at the MCG.

A confident Mandhana stated:

"The team has grown massively. COVID was a big break after the T20 World Cup and a lot of girls had a chance to go back and understand more about their games, where they lack as an individual and come back stronger. The whole team has worked on their fitness and skills … we are still getting into a rhythm of playing matches continuously but the last five, six months we have been playing cricket and now we are getting back into the match mindset."

India hosted South Africa at home in March and took on England in all three formats in the United Kingdom in June and July.

“No one will tell you they don't like batting in Australia” - Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana says the Indian side has 'grown massively' since with series against South Africa and England #AUSvIND https://t.co/K3bP4gHrdw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 14, 2021

India have registered only one series win in Australia, during a three-match T20I tour in early 2016. However, they will be confident of putting up a good show after impressing in England.

Mandhana, who is the only Indian woman to score a century in Australia, asserted that the batters should enjoy playing in the country. The 25-year-old stated:

"Australian wickets have a true bounce and I think everyone loves batting in Australia. No one will tell you they don't like batting in Australia.”

Also Read

India's squad ended their hard hotel quarantine on Monday. The India-Australia series will begin with the first ODI of the three-match series in Mackay on September 21.

Edited by Samya Majumdar