Smriti Mandhana vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their ODI stats against Australia

Smriti Mandhana hit some form in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with her 66-ball 80 against Australia at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12. The southpaw had an underwhelming start to the tournament, with three low scores. Even though India Women went down to Australia Women in Visakhapatnam, Mandhana's knock was a big positive for the hosts.

Sent into bat by Australia, India Women put up 330 on the board. Mandhana added 155 for the first wicket with Pratika Rawal (75 off 96). The India Women's vice-captain struck nine fours and three sixes before being dismissed. During the knock, she created history, became the first batter to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year in Women's ODIs.

India Women would hope for bigger efforts from Mandhana in the upcoming World Cup matches. Meanwhile, following her impressive knock against Australia on Sunday, we compare her ODI stats against the Aussies with that of Rohit Sharma. The latter will be seen in action during the ODIs in Australia, starting October 19.

Smriti Mandhana vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better average and strike rate in ODIs against Australia?

Mandhana has featured in 20 ODIs against Australia and has scored 996 runs, averaging 49.80 at a strike rate of 108.02. The southpaw has four hundreds and six fifties in one-dayers against Australia. Of her runs, 574 have come in nine games at home (average 63.77). She has also scored 403 runs in eight away ODIs (average 50.37) and 19 runs in three ODIs at neutral venues (average 6.33).

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 20 996 49.80 108.02 125 4 6 Rohit Sharma 46 2,407 57.30 96.01 209 8 9

(Smriti Mandhana vs Rohit Sharma - ODI batting stats against Australia)

Rohit has featured in 46 ODIs against Australia so far and has scored 2,407 runs at an average of 57.30 and a strike rate of 96.01. The Hitman has smashed eight hundreds and nine fifties against the Aussies. Of his runs, 1,332 have come in 25 home games at an average of 57.91. Rohit has also scored 990 runs in 19 away ODIs (average 58.23) and 85 runs in two neutral ODIs (average 42.50).

Smriti Mandhana vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better record in wins in ODIs against Australia?

Mandhana has been part of just four ODI matches India have won against Australia. In winning causes, she has scored 200 runs, averaging 50 at a strike rate of 114.94. The opener has one ton and one fifty in wins against Australia. In 16 games that India have lost, she has totaled 796 runs at an average of 49.75 and a strike rate of 106.41, with three hundreds and five half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4 200 50 114.94 117 1 1 Rohit Sharma 21 1,234 64.94 93.55 209 4 5

(Mandhana vs Rohit - ODI batting stats in wins against Australia)

Rohit has been part of 21 ODIs that India have won against Australia. In winning causes, he has scored 1,234 runs at an average of 64.94 and a strike rate of 93.55, with four hundreds and five half-centuries. In losing causes, he has 1,135 runs in 23 ODIs at an average of 51.59. The Hitman has also scored 38 runs in two matches that ended in no result.

Smriti Mandhana vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better record in ODI World Cups against Australia?

Mandhana has played four ODI World Cup games against the Aussies. In four innings, she has 99 runs to her name at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 106.45. The 29-year-old has one fifty against Australia in the ICC event, which is the 80 she scored in the ongoing World Cup.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4 99 24.75 106.45 80 0 1 Rohit Sharma 4 138 34.50 89.03 57 0 1

(Mandhana vs Rohit - ODI batting stats in World Cups against Australia)

Rohit has played four ODI World Cup matches against Australia and has scored 138 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 89.03. His best of 57 came at The Oval during the 2019 edition, while he also scored a quick-fire 47 in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

Smriti Mandhana vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better record in ODI chases against Australia?

Mandhana has featured in nine games in which India have bowled first against Australia. In chases, she has notched up 498 runs at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 118.85. The 29-year-old has two tons and three fifties in ODI chases against Australia. Batting first, she has scored 498 runs in 11 ODIs, averaging 45.27 at a strike rate of 99, with two hundreds and three fifties.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 9 498 55.33 118.85 125 2 3 Rohit Sharma 29 1,418 54.53 94.03 141* 4 7

(Mandhana vs Rohit - ODI batting stats in chases against Australia)

Rohit has been part of 29 ODIs in which India have bowled first against Australia. In chases, he has 1,418 runs at an average of 54.53 and a strike rate of 94.03, with four tons and seven fifties. Batting first, he has scored 989 runs in 17 ODIs, averaging 61.81 at a strike rate of 98.99. The Hitman has four hundreds and two half-centuries in one-dayers against Australia while batting first.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

