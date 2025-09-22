Smriti Mandhana vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their ODI stats after opening in 107 matches

Experienced India Women opener Smriti Mandhana came up with a brilliant performance in the three-match ODI series at home against Australia Women. Even as the Women in Blue lost the series 2-1, the left-handed batter finished as the leading run-getter, with 300 runs at an average of 100 and a strike rate of 138.25. She was named Player of the Series for her magnificent show.

Ad

Mandhana began the series with 58 off 63 in the first one-dayer in Mullanpur and followed it up with 117 off 91 balls in the second ODI at the same venue. In the deciding match of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the 29-year-old clobbered 125 off 63 balls. She raced to a 50-ball ton, breaking Virat Kohli's record (52 balls) for the fastest ODI century by an Indian batter (male or female).

Mandhana has been part of 108 one-day matches and has opened the innings in 107 games. In the wake of her brilliance against Australia, we compare her one-day stats with that of Sachin Tendulkar after the latter had also opened in 107 ODIs. [Tendulkar batted in the middle-order at the start of his ODI career].

Ad

Trending

Smriti Mandhana vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better average and strike rate after opening in 107 games?

In 107 matches as one-day opener, Mandhana has scored 4,863 runs at an average of 48.14 and a strike rate of 89.95. The southpaw has scored 916 runs in 19 ODIs against Australia at an average of 48.21. She has also smashed 942 runs in 20 ODIs against England at an average 49.57 and 906 runs in 18 games against South Africa at an average of 53.29.

Ad

After 107 ODIs as opener, Tendulkar had 4,570 runs to his name at an average of 45.70 and a strike rate of 90.33. Of his 4,500-plus runs, 890 runs came in 13 matches against Australia at an average of 68.46 and a strike rate of 98.66. Also, he had 800 runs in 25 ODIs against Pakistan at an average of 36.36 and a strike rate of 87.14. In 14 ODIs against New Zealand, he had 712 runs, averaging 50.85.

Smriti Mandhana vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has more hundreds after opening in 107 ODIs?

In 107 ODIs as opening batter, Mandhana has smashed 13 ODIs and 32 fifties. Her career-best score of 136 came against South Africa in Bengaluru in June 2024. Of her 13 one-day hundreds, four have come against Australia and three against South Africa. She also has two tons each against New Zealand and West Indies and one each against Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Ad

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4,863 48.14 89.95 136 13 32 Sachin Tendulkar 4,570 45.70 90.33 143 15 23

Ad

(Mandhana vs Tendulkar - Stats comparison after opening in 107 ODIs)

After 107 ODIs as opener, Tendulkar had 15 hundreds and 23 fifties. His best at that stage was the iconic 143, which came against Australia in Sharjah in April 1998. Of his 15 centuries, four came against Australia and three against Sri Lanka. He had also notched up two tons each against New Zealand and Pakistan and one century each against West Indies, South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Ad

Smriti Mandhana vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in chases after opening in 107 ODIs?

In 46 matches as opener while batting second, Mandhana has totaled 2,230 runs at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 93.54. She has hit five centuries and 17 half-centuries in chases. While batting first, the southpaw has an averages 43.16 from 61 one-day games.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 46 2,230 55.75 93.54 125 5 17 Sachin Tendulkar 57 2,625 51.47 95.14 143 8 13

Ad

(Mandhana vs Tendulkar - stats comparison in chases after opening in 107 ODIs)

In Tendulkar's first 107 ODI matches as opener, India batted second 57 times. In one-day chases, the Master Blaster scored 2,625 and an average of 51.47 and a strike rate of 95.14. He had eight hundreds and 13 half-centuries in chases. While batting first, Tendulkar had managed an average of 39.69 from 50 matches.

Smriti Mandhana vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in wins after opening in 107 ODIs?

After 107 ODIs as opener, Mandhana has been part of 64 matches that the Women in Blue have won. In winning causes, she has notched up 3,484 runs, averaging 60.06 at a strike rate of 92.21. The 29-year-old has smashed 10 hundreds and 23 fifties in ODI victories, with a best of 136.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 64 3,484 60.06 92.21 136 10 23 Sachin Tendulkar 50 2,830 61.52 92.09 134 11 15

Ad

(Mandhana vs Tendulkar - stats comparison in wins after opening in 107 ODIs)

After 107 ODIs as opener, Tendulkar had been part of 50 matches that India had won. In winning causes, he had totaled 2,830 runs at an average of 61.52 and a strike rate of 92.09. Tendulkar hammered 11 hundreds and 15 half-centuries in wins. Four of his centuries at that stage came in losing causes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️