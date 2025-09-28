Smriti Mandhana vs Shikhar Dhawan - comparing their ODI stats after 108 matches

India Women opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is in terrific form heading into the Women's World Cup 2025, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. India Women will begin their campaign in the ICC event with a match against co-hosts Sri Lanka in Guwahati and the Women in Blue will have high hopes from their senior batter.

Mandhana was the Player of the Series in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Australia at home. In three innings, she totaled 300 runs at a strike rate of 138.25. The left-hander hammered 125 off just 63 balls in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. She reached her ton off 50 balls, thus surpassing Virat Kohli's record (52 balls) for the fastest ODI century by an Indian.

Mandhana has so far featured in 108 ODI matches. Ahead of the 2025 Women's World Cup, we compare her stats with that of former men's opener Shikhar Dhawan at the same stage.

Smriti Mandhana vs Shikhar Dhawan - Who has more runs and a better average after 108 ODIs?

In 108 ODIs, Mandhana has scored 4,888 runs at an average of 47.92 and a strike rate of 89.93. Of her runs, 916 runs have come in 19 ODIs against Australia at an average of 48.21. The southpaw has hit 942 runs in 20 ODIs against England at an average of 49.57 and 908 runs in 18 ODIs against South Africa, averaging 53.29. In 16 ODIs against Sri Lanka, she has 614 runs, averaging 43.85.

After 108 ODIs, Dhawan had 4,694 runs to his name at an average of 46.47 and a strike rate of 93.99. Of his runs, 983 came in 16 ODIs against Sri Lanka at an average of 70.21. He had also smashed 626 runs in 15 games against Australia at an average of 44.71 and 790 runs in 17 ODIs against South Africa, averaging 52.66. In 19 games against West Indies, he had 684 runs, averaging 38.

Smriti Mandhana vs Shikhar Dhawan - Who has more hundreds after 108 ODIs?

In 108 ODIs, Mandhana has scored 13 hundreds and 32 half-centuries. Her best one-day score of 136 came against South Africa in Bengaluru in June 2024. Of her 13 one-day hundreds, four have come against Australia and three against South Africa. The India Women vice-captain also has two hundreds each against New Zealand and West Indies and one each against Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4,888 47.92 89.93 136 13 32 Shikhar Dhawan 4,694 46.47 93.99 137 14 25

(Smriti Mandhana vs Shikhar Dhawan - ODI stats comparison after 108 matches)

After 108 ODIs, Dhawan had 14 hundreds and 25 half-centuries to his name. His best was 137, which came against South Africa in Melbourne in the 2015 World Cup. Of his 14 tons, four came against Sri Lanka and three against South Africa. He had also notched up two tons each against Australia and West Indies and one each against Hong Kong, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Smriti Mandhana vs Shikhar Dhawan - Who has a better record in chases after 108 ODIs?

In 46 matches in ODI chases, Mandhana has totaled 2,230 runs at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 93.54. The 29-year-old has hammered five hundreds and 17 fifties in ODI chases for the Women in Blue. Batting first, the seasoned opener averages 42.87 from 62 matches.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 46 2,230 55.75 93.54 125 5 17 Shikhar Dhawan 62 2,589 47.07 94.97 132* 7 13

(Mandhana vs Dhawan - ODI stats comparison in chases after 108 matches)

Of Dhawan's first 108 ODIs, India batted second in 62 matches. In chases at that stage, he had scored 2,589 runs at an average of 47.07 and a strike rate of 94.97. Dhawan had smashed seven tons and 13 fifties while batting second. Batting first, the former India opener averaged 45.76 from 46 games.

Smriti Mandhana vs Shikhar Dhawan - Who has a better record in wins after 108 ODIs?

Of her 108 one-dayers, Mandhana has featured in 65 matches that India have won. In winning causes, she has scored 3,509 runs at an average of 59.47 and a strike rate of 92.02. The India Women star has 10 hundreds and 23 fifties in ODI victories. Three of her one-day centuries have been registered in defeats.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 65 3,509 59.47 92.02 136 10 23 Shikhar Dhawan 67 3,370 54.35 98.42 137 11 19

(Mandhana vs Dhawan - ODI stats comparison in wins after 108 matches)

Of his first 108 ODIs, Dhawan was part of 67 matches that the Men in Blue won. In winning causes, he had notched up 3,370 runs at an average of 54.35 and a strike rate of 98.42. He had struck 11 hundreds and 19 fifties in wins. Of Dhawan's one-day centuries after 108 games, three came in losses.

