Smriti Mandhana vs Sourav Ganguly - comparing their ODI stats after opening in 107 matches

Senior India Women opener Smriti Mandhana was exceptional in the recently concluded three-match one-day series at home against Australia. While the hosts ended up losing the high-scoring series 2-1, the southpaw finished as the leading run-getter, smashing exactly 300 runs at an average of 100 and a strike rate of 138.25. The Indian vice-captain was named Player of the Series.

Mandhana kicked off the ODI series against Australia with 58 off 63 in the opening match in Mullanpur and then smashed 117 off 91 balls in the second game at the same venue. In the third and final match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the star batter slammed 125 off 63 balls. The left-hander reached 100 off 50 balls, breaking Virat Kohli's record (52 balls) for the fastest ODI ton by an Indian.

Mandhana has so far featured in 108 ODIs and has opened the innings in 107 matches. Following her excellence with the willow against the Aussies, we compare her stats with that of former India captain Sourav Ganguly after the latter had also opened the innings in 107 ODIs.

Smriti Mandhana vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better average and strike rate after opening in 107 games?

In 107 ODI matches as opener, Mandhana has totaled 4,863 runs, averaging 48.14 at a strike rate of 89.95. She has 916 runs in 19 ODIs against Australia (average 48.21) and 942 runs in 20 one-dayers against England (49.57). The opener batter also has 906 runs in 18 ODIs against South Africa (average 53.29).

After opening in 107 ODIs, Ganguly had 4,020 runs at an average of 41.87. Of his 4,000-plus runs, 946 runs came in 25 matches against Pakistan at an average of 45.04 and 900 runs in 19 ODIs against Sri Lanka at an average of 52.94. He had also notched up 484 runs in 13 matches against New Zealand (average 40.33) and 345 runs in nine ODIs against (average 38.33).

Smriti Mandhana vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has more hundreds after opening in 107 ODIs?

In 107 ODIs as opening batter, Mandhana has notched up 13 hundreds and 32 half-centuries. Her best of 136 came against South Africa in Bengaluru in June 2024. Of her 13 ODI centuries, four have been registered against Australia and three against South Africa. She has also scored two tons each against New Zealand and West Indies and one each against Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4,863 48.14 89.95 136 13 32 Sourav Ganguly 4,020 41.87 70.58 183 8 25

(Mandhana vs Ganguly - Stats comparison after opening in 107 ODIs)

After 107 ODIs as opener, Ganguly had eight hundreds and 25 half-centuries to his name. His best of 183 came off 158 balls against Sri Lanka in Taunton in the 1999 World Cup and featured 17 fours and seven sixes. Of his eight tons at that stage, four came against Sri Lanka, two against Zimbabwe and one each against New Zealand and Pakistan.

Smriti Mandhana vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better record in chases after opening in 107 ODIs?

In 46 ODIs as opener while chasing, Mandhana has scored 2,230 runs at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 93.54. The southpaw has notched up five hundreds and 17 fifties while batting second. Batting first, she has managed an average of 43.16 from 61 matches.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 46 2,230 55.75 93.54 125 5 17 Sourav Ganguly 58 1,963 40.89 72.14 124 2 14

(Mandhana vs Ganguly - stats comparison in chases after opening in 107 ODIs)

After 107 ODIs as opener, Ganguly had been part of 58 matches in which India fielded first. In chases, he had scored 1,963 runs at an average of 40.89 and a strike rate of 72.14. Ganguly had two hundreds and 14 half-centuries while batting second. Batting first, he averaged 42.85 from 49 games.

Smriti Mandhana vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better record in wins after opening in 107 ODIs?

Having played 107 ODIs as opener, Mandhana has featured in 64 matches that Team India have won. In winning causes, she has totaled 3,484 runs at an average 60.06 at a strike rate of 92.21. The left-handed batter has slammed 10 hundreds and 23 half-centuries in ODI wins.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 64 3,484 60.06 92.21 136 10 23 Sourav Ganguly 47 2,204 55.10 74.20 183 7 12

(Mandhana vs Ganguly - stats comparison in wins after opening in 107 ODIs)

After 107 ODIs as opener, Ganguly had been part of 47 matches that India had won. In winning causes, he had scored 2,204 runs at an average of 55.10 and a strike rate of 74.20. The southpaw had smashed seven hundreds and 12 half-centuries in ODI victories.

