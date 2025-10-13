Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli - comparing their ODI stats against Australia

Smriti Mandhana top-scored for India Women with 80 off 66 balls in the Women's World Cup 2025 match against Australia at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12. The left-handed batter, who made a poor start to the tournament, smashed nine fours and three sixes in her knock. She added 155 for the first wicket with Pratika Rawal (75 off 96).

Ad

Even as the Women in Blue went down to Australia Women by three wickets in a high-scoring game, Mandhana broke a few impressive records during her knock. The 29-year-old became the first ever player to 1,000 runs in a calendar year in Women's ODIs. The southpaw also became the youngest and the fastest batter to reach 5,000 runs in Women's ODIs.

Following her impressive knock against Australia on Sunday, we compare Mandhana's stats in one-day cricket against the Aussies with that of Virat Kohli.

Ad

Trending

Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better average and strike rate in ODIs against Australia?

Mandhana has played 20 ODI matches against Australia in which she has scored 996 runs at an average of 49.80 and a strike rate of 108.02. She has registered four hundreds and six half-centuries in one-dayers against Australia. Of her runs, 574 have come in nine matches at home (average 63.77), 403 in eight ODIs away (average 50.37) and 19 in three ODIs at neutral venues (average 6.33).

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 20 996 49.80 108.02 125 4 6 Virat Kohli 50 2,451 54.46 93.69 123 8 15

Ad

(Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli - ODI batting stats against Australia)

Kohli has played 50 ODIs against Australia in which he has scored 2,451 runs at an average of 54.46 and a strike rate of 93.69. He has notched up eight tons and 15 half-centuries in one-dayers against the Aussies. Of his runs, 1,483 have come at home from 29 ODIs at an average of 57.03. He has also scored 802 runs in 18 away ODIs (average 47.17) and 166 in three ODIs at neutral venues (average 83).

Ad

Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in wins in ODIs against Australia?

Of the 20 ODIs she has played against Australia, Mandhana has been part of just four matches that the Women in Blue have won. In four innings, she has scored 200 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 114.94, with one hundred and one fifty. In 16 matches that India have lost, she has scored 796 runs, averaging 49.75 at a strike rate of 106.41, with three tons and five fifties.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4 200 50 114.94 117 1 1 Virat Kohli 22 1,337 66.85 95.56 118 5 7

Ad

(Mandhana vs Kohli - ODI batting stats in wins against Australia)

Kohli has been part of 22 ODIs that India have won against Australia. In winning causes, he has contributed 1,337 runs at an average of 66.85 and a strike rate of 95.56. The 36-year-old has five hundreds and seven fifties in wins against Australia. In 25 ODIs that India have lost, he has scored 1,111 runs, averaging 44.44 at a strike rate of 91.97. [He also played three ODIs that produced no result.]

Ad

Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in ODI World Cups against Australia?

Mandhana has played four ODI World Cup matches against Australia in which she has scored 99 runs at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 106.45. The southpaw has struck one half-century, which was the 80 she scored on Sunday in ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4 99 24.75 106.45 80 0 1 Virat Kohli 5 246 49.20 81.45 85 0 3

Ad

(Mandhana vs Kohli - ODI batting stats in World Cups against Australia)

Kohli has played five World Cup games against Australia and has scored 246 runs at an average of 49.20 and a strike rate of 81.45. He has three fifties in ODI World Cups against the Aussies, with a best of 85 in Chennai during the 2023 edition.

Smriti Mandhana vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in ODI chases against Australia?

Mandhana has been part of nine ODIs in which India have fielded first against Australia. In chases, she has scored 498 runs at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 118.85, with two hundreds and three half-centuries. Batting first, she has 498 runs in 11 ODIs, averaging 45.27 at a strike rate of 99. The India Women vice-captain has two centuries and three fifties while batting first as well.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 9 498 55.33 118.85 125 2 3 Virat Kohli 33 1,565 53.96 94.61 123 6 7

Ad

(Mandhana vs Kohli - ODI batting stats in chases against Australia)

Kohli has featured in 33 ODIs in which India have bowled first against Australia. In chases, he has notched up 1,565 runs at an average of 53.96 and a strike rate of 94.61. The star batter has six tons and seven fifties in chases. Batting first, he has scored 886 runs in 17 ODIs, averaging 55.37 at a strike rate of 92.09.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news